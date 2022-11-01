Kevin Hart’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Halloween costume might be the best of 2022

Just when you thought Halloween was over, done, dusted and tucked away for another year, Kevin Hart takes to social media to throw his hat in the ring for best Halloween costume of the year.

Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart are clearly itching for some more House of the Dragon after its first season finished up last week, deciding to don outfits inspired by Game of Thrones characters. They look absolutely fantastic!

Kevin is dressed as none other than Tyrion Lannister, known also in-universe as The Imp or The Halfman, likely participating in a little bit of self-deprecating humor.

Meanwhile Eniko is looking the part in her Ellaria Sand costume, who very much would have liked to see Tyrion dead after her husband Oberyn Martell had his skull caved in by The Mountain while defending Lannister in a trial by combat.

Maybe we won’t read too much into the subtext of the character choices and just enjoy the spooky season with the Harts.

Kevin Hart is involved in the upcoming Borderlands movie, which as of yet doesn’t have a release date, but it has wrapped production so hopefully it’s not too far off. It will also star Cate Blanchett, Jack Black and Jamie Lee Curtis – which is quite the cast. Please let it be better than his latest film, Me Time.

A whole lot of other celebrities brought their A game when it came to their Halloween costume choices this year, and we’ve compiled the best of the best of them.

