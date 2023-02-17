Latest DC News: Does ‘Quantumania’s ho-hum reviews mean DC is poised for superiority and does Zach Levi really not have a better idea for ‘Shazam 3’?

Is the time nigh for James Gunn’s sudden-but-inevitable betrayal of his DC self? Plus the “Snyderverse” bros gain an Emerald ally, and Zachary Levi doesn’t have a future in fortunetelling.

Is the MCU on the wane and does that mean it’s time for DC to pull out the big Gunns?

Is the 600-pound gorilla of comic book movies finally slimming down to a more reasonable weight? While the MCUs box office power was unassailable at the end of 2021, the last year or so has been filled with lackluster reviews and even outright audience dissatisfaction. Now it appears as if Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania seems to be headed to the same mediocre spot on the review charts. Is this setting up a new dawn for DC dominance?



While all but one of the announced new DCU movies are still officially on the drawing board, the impending reveal of The Flash could just be a hit — and there are enough potential hits in the pipe to keep up the DC movie interest until the DCU starts to kick off in earnest. If Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom all connect with audiences, there may just be time for Marvel to truly up its game for the first time since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters.

Well, someone had to chime in; a DC Star who never was supports the ‘Sell the Snyderverse to Netflix’ campaign

Never one to walk away from a dead horse without ten more beatings and a cattle prod applied, the die-hard fans of the DCEU —aka the Snyderverse — are still continuing their campaign to get DC Studios to “sell” the Todd Snyder-helmed “universe” to streaming service Netflix. And now it looks like they have a little cosmic backup from someone who nearly was a part of the Justice League.

Wayne T. Carr, who was cast as Green Lantern John Stewart (though he eventually ended up on the cutting room floor) tweeted that another stab at the DCEU apple on Netflix just makes sense. Of course, the likelihood of Netflix having the financial wherewithal or even the motivation to do a series including Batman, Superman, and the Justice League, much less Green Lantern is probably slim to none even if DC, Snyder, and Netflix okayed the project — which James Gunn assures everyone they have not. Sentiment aside, it just doesn’t make financial sense.

Zachary Levi proves he’s no writer by selecting the Dane Cook of all plot devices for ‘Shazam 3’

Well, minus three for originality, Zach. The actor, whose fate with the DCU is still uncertain, seemed to have a hard time coming up with an off-the-cuff elevator pitch for a third Shazam! movie during a recent interview with Fandango. Levi appeared to be stumped and then went on a bit about how he couldn’t really predict where the character was headed before feebly offering up “Zombies” as a potential third act. Thankfully Fury of the Gods co-star Helen Mirren flew to the rescue with a one-word answer of her own, “Sex.” Perhaps Levi should start honing his story ideas or his Shazam! may end up a two-trick pony — even if he does vacation with Peter Safran.