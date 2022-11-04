Latest Fantasy News: The future of ‘Sandman’ gets overdue update as ‘The Witcher’ fans cling to the OG Geralt of Rivia

Fans of Netflix’s The Sandman are riding high on news of a second season, but not every subscriber is pleased with the popular streamer.

News that Henry Cavill is exiting the platform’s adaptation of The Witcher instantly riled up the show’s fanbase, many of whom believe that Cavill is the secret ingredient behind the show’s success. The backlash soon yielded a full-blown petition, demanding that Cavill remain in the role.

Backlash is the name of the fantasy game this week, as a different form of pushback persists in the world of Harry Potter. Author J.K. Rowling has been a controversial figure for years, thanks to her views on trans rights, and a number of the stars of her film adaptations are stepping up to decry her transphobia.

A petition commands Netflix to find a way to keep Cavill

Fans of Netflix’s The Witcher are thrusting an ultimatum on the streamer. It’s Cavill or nothing for a large portion of the fanbase, many of whom feel the actor perfectly encapsulates the character of Geralt. News that he is exiting the show, to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth, garnered immediate backlash, and fans are now demanding the showrunners exit the show instead of Cavill. A petition calling for Cavill’s restoration has already racked up nearly 51,000 signatures.

A handful of Harry Potter stars push back against Rowling’s transphobia

Photo via Warner Bros.

In the years since J.K. Rowling first exposed herself as a transphobe, a number of the former stars of the Harry Potter films have stepped up to criticize her stance. The actors behind the three main characters, Harry, Ron, and Hermione have all made their support for trans people clear, as have actors Bonnie Wright, who plays Ginny Weasley, and Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood.

The Sandman is heading back for a second season

Photo via Netflix

Fans of the first season of Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman were always pretty convinced that a second season would follow, but now they finally have confirmation. Rumors began circulating following a quickly-deleted tweet from DC comics, but were soon fully confirmed by Gaiman himself. The popular author announced the second season on Twitter, but no official release date has yet been announced.