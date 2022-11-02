‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum

Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.

Sadly, such things are in the past tense after it was shockingly announced the returning Superman had dropped out of the show following season 3, with Liam Hemsworth being obliterated by unhappy internet users after he was confirmed to be replacing Cavill in what was a double-pronged assault on the fandom.

The former leading man has maintained his silence since then, but we’ve already heard plenty of rumors claiming that he may have actually quit The Witcher after becoming disenfranchised with the creative direction, while more recent reports hinted that he wasn’t seeing eye-to-eye with the showrunners – who are also speculated to have an active disdain towards the established mythology.

Sure enough, it didn’t take long for campaigns and petitions to pop up, but one above all has been gathering some serious momentum. On Change.org, there’s been a huge amount of support behind the notion of having Netflix fire the entire creative team so that Cavill can pick up his swords and medallions once more, with almost 15,000 people backing it in no time at all.

Looking at how furious supporters called for the streaming service to simply cancel The Witcher entirely instead of carrying on without Cavill, it’s clear that season 4 is destined to take a huge tumble in terms of both viewing figures and popularity.