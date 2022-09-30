Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Jen Landon shows us the ropes as fans still can’t get enough of the season 5 trailer

Happy Friday, Yellowstone fans! We’re finally at the end of a long week, ready to sit by the campfire, listen to some soulful tunes, and drink a beer or two in Rip Wheeler fashion. It’s the way of the ranch after the work is done! Today in Taylor Sheridan’s universe, we’ve got Jen Landon showing us the ropes and a non-stop discussion from fans as well as the cast and crew about the season 5 trailer we can’t stop talking about. Some trailers stand out above the rest; they are so detailed and intricately crafted that they steal your attention, and we’re out just saying this because we’re big Yellowstone fans — but the season 5 trailer is one of them. So take off your work boots, slide into something cozier, and grab your favorite person to sit around the fire with — we’ll bring the hypothetical s’mores — and let’s talk Yellowstone!

Jen Landon is showing us the ropes

In a new snap shared to Instagram, Jen Landon looks ready to get back to the ranch as everyone’s favorite newly-branded ranch hand, Teeter. Teeter stormed the scene with pink hair, a thick accent, and a heart of gold. She could wrangle horses, fix things at the ranch, and cook some interesting soup like no one else. She’s rugged, tough, and she’s got a unique brand of compassion for those around her; she’s the breath of fresh air the ranch needed.

She’s also brave and capable, and when the girls were asked… er, told to leave the ranch when things started getting a little rowdy, she stood up for herself and what she believed in. She wore the brand, she became part of the family, and she wasn’t going to let the questionable decisions of others harsh her groove.

She showed a level of dedication and loyalty that stood out above the rest, and we fell in love with her all over again as she let them all know that she wasn’t falling victim to their games.

In the new snap, taken by Jefferson White, she’s practicing her rope skills and looking fabulous doing it! The definition and muscle tone in her arms are incredible, and she’s ready to take on whatever comes to the Duttons in the next season — and there’s going to be a lot headed their way.

The season 5 trailer still has everyone talking

When the trailer for season 5 debuted, it sent shock waves through fans worldwide. We knew big things would be happening when the new episodes premiered, but we weren’t sure in what caliber we’d see them initially.

Taylor Sheridan doesn’t come to play. He does show up to tell stories, gripping ones, emotional ones, and all-around remarkable ones. He has a voice and a knack for taking all of the elements we crave and turning them into a beautiful can’t-miss experience.

When we see our favorite Duttons in season 5, we’re viewing them from a new lens. John Dutton is swearing in as governor while Beth Dutton is ready to get back to work.

Oh yes he is. always thinking. never stops. a busy man. John Dutton. many hats to wear. he does.. Am waiting for this. EPIC. TV. drama. like going to a movie.. love every character & all chaous. that it brings. sure there. must be happiness somewhere. in. YELLOWSTONE — Diane youmans (@Dianeyoumans13) September 30, 2022

We also see the ranch hands, ready as they’ll ever be, to jump on a horse or in a truck at a moment’s notice and fight to protect the family we’ve grown to love. The ranch hands and cowboys they’re the ultimate storytellers of Yellowstone. Breathing life into what could be mundane work and turning it into exciting pieces of an already next-level story.

We can’t talk about the trailer without mentioning how powerful and fierce Beth Dutton looks in it, especially in this scene that fans can’t stop talking about. Seriously, can we be her?

still can't move from this shot of Beth Dutton #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/angOrMALKn — Julia (@blondeinromance) September 30, 2022

You didn’t think we’d talk about season 5 without mentioning the elephant in the room, did you? It’s less an elephant and more an incinerator, but we digress. We’ve never seen this piece of the Yellowstone Dutton ranch before, and as exciting as it is, it’s also a little bit unnerving. They’re taking the train station to a new level this time, involving trash bags and fire.

thinking about how rip wheeler will incinerate AND drown bodies on yellowstone season 5 and i will support him on every step of the way — 👢 (@bethduttns) September 30, 2022

Word to the wise: don’t cross the Dutton family, you were never going to make it out alive if you did, but season 5 is bringing new ways to dispose of their enemies. We sure don’t want to be one of them.

The trailer also gave the nod to the new characters entering the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and fans recognized them immediately. It wasn’t a long peek, but you just might have caught a music festival kicking off. Lainey Wilson is joining the season as a musician named Abby, and we’ll likely meet her character during the episode with the musicians.

Fans also pointed out that a band they love will be part of the series at that same festival. Shane Smith and The Saints were the musical act on stage during that clip, and fans quickly took to social media to shout them out!

@ShaneSmithMusic just saw the new trailer for @Yellowstone pretty sure I recoginzed the band!!!! That is awesome!!! — Meck77HOF!!! (@sjwkspencer) September 30, 2022

Music has always played an important part in the Yellowstone series, but with new talent coming to the series soon and Luke Grimes working on a country album of his own, we know that it’ll keep playing an integral role in the show.

So if this new peek at Yellowstone is all you’ve been thinking about — you’re clearly not alone. We’ve yet to see a trailer that evokes such extreme emotion in us. From holding our breath to clutching our pearls and soaking in all of the Rip and Beth romance that we could get; we’ve already watched it an embarrassing number of times.

Here’s to the Dutton family we know and love, the way this season will do a number on their enemies, to the characters we’ve yet to fall in love with but certainly will, and the ever-evolving story of a man who made a promise he intends to keep, forever, no matter what the cost.

Don’t forget that season 5 of Yellowstone kicks off with a two-hour television event on Nov. 13. We recommend canceling all your plans and tuning in; you won’t want to miss a second of it.