Madonna posing in her iconic cone bra has fans geared up to see her live

Everyone’s favorite Material Girl, Madonna, recently took a trip down a (busty) memory lane as she showed off several iconic costumes she’s worn during her iconic Blond Ambition tour, and throughout her illustrious career, in a new Instagram post.

For the Grammy Award-winning pop star, a trip to her archives is “always a nostalgic trip down memory lane!” The 64-year-old posed for various photos featuring throughout the gallery, including one where she’s wearing her iconic cone bra in crushed royal blue velvet, gold, and her signature pink. The cone design, created by fashion legend Jean Paul Gaultier, may have played just as a critical component in the star’s career as did her music.

In her lengthy and sort of tear-jerking caption, the “Crazy for You” singer reflected on all the “incredible clothes” she had the opportunity of wearing and all the designers she’s worked with, the likes of Stella McCartney, Christian Lacroix, and the late Karl Lagerfeld and dozens more. The singer also gave fans a glimpse at tapes of her controversial 1990 documentary Madonna: Truth Or Dare.

The singer is currently gearing up for her highly anticipated global Celebration Tour, commemorating over forty years of the superstar’s biggest records. The show will kick off this summer with shows in 35 cities across North America and Europe.

Digging through her closet has only made fans only more eager to see the pop icon take the stage, including one fan who commented underneath the post, “Looking forward to a mesmerizing tour season 2023-24 but also to a movie about your incredible life in the near future!”

Elsewhere Madonna shared a heartwarming story about her mother, who was always cold. “Partly because she was sick but also because she never had a coat,” she added. The singer shared that she didn’t grow up with much, and the little money she did earn was spent on coats for her and her sister.

Looking back on the painful memory of her mother shivering in the winter, “to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable!” she continued. The veteran entertainer noted that she was “overwhelmed with gratitude.”