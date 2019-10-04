Marvel Finally Reveals How Spider-Man’s Spider-Sense Actually Works
For years, Spider-Man‘s spider-sense has just been accepted as a symptom of his radioactive spider bite. Now, however, the new comic book Spider-Verse #1 explains for the first time what this mysterious power actually is and why it’s so important.
The story begins with Miles Morales being whisked away by a mysterious entity calling itself Spider-Zero. Before he gets pulled through a revolving door of parallel universes, the protagonist realizes that his spider-sense is how his mysterious tour guide has been communicating with him all this time. Spider-Zero goes on to explain that the Web of Life and Destiny binds all the versions of Spider-Man together. The spider-sense itself is what’s called an “arachnofrequency” that actually ends up being unique to every version of the superhero.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Madame Web has alluded to this in her interactions with Peter Parker, but has never gone on to explain it in the way that Spider-Zero has and as such, using arachnofrequency as a unique energy signature is definitely a new avenue for the comics to explore. On top of being utilized as a means of communication, the spider-sense also gives Spider-Zero a sort of GPS and a way to easily summon different versions of the hero to help fight off the oncoming threat that endangers the Spider-Verse.
As fans continue to learn more about this ever-expanding universe, they can only hope that it’ll soon be showcased in the MCU s well. The critically-acclaimed, Academy Award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gave moviegoers a look at how a plot line this intricate can be presented on the big screen to impressive results and with any luck, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be able to meet Miles Morales soon. In the meantime, we’ll all just have to keep enjoying the comic books and all of their many surprising twists.
Source: ScreenRant
Comments