Marvel wins big at the People’s Choice Awards

Marvel has been dominating the film and TV industry over the years and their success doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon with fans having their say at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

Marvel has had a massive year of releases with four movies and five TV series which include Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, and Spider-Man: No Way Home set to be released in just a couple of weeks.

With all this content Marvel fans had plenty to vote for and they made sure their voices were heard. Below are the awards that Marvel brought home this year.

The Movie of 2021 – Black Widow

Black Widow was the first film to be released this year and follows the life of Natasha Romanoff before the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame. Even with the Covid-19 pandemic preventing some viewers from going to the cinemas to see the film it still pulled in a hefty $379 million.

With a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s no surprise that this Marvel film beat out the likes of Dune and No Time to Die to nab the top spot.

The Action Movie of 2021 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi’s introduction into the Marvel Universe was a huge success, one that’s now been rewarded with critical acclaim. The movie pulled in a massive $431 million and audiences instantly fell in love with star actor Simu Liu.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Gallery 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Show of 2021 – Loki

Everyone’s favorite mischievous villain turned hero took the top spot and nudged out popular shows such as Cobra Kai and Grey’s Anatomy. The show was pivotal for the Marvel Universe and introduced the multiverse as well as the villain Kang the Conqueror who is sure to make his return soon enough.

The Female Movie Star of 2021 – Scarlett Johansson

Johansson has been one of the longest-running Marvel stars with her introduction to the Marvel universe over a decade ago in 2010 for Iron Man 2. Fans have loved the actress throughout her career and her authentic portrayal of Black Widow has been a strong contributing factor. This is no surprise considering the actress was nominated for two Oscars in 2020, one for best actress in Marriage Story and then another for best supporting actress in Jojo Rabbit.

The Action Movie Star of 2021 – Simu Liu

Liu has been acting for years but has been moving relatively under the radar until the release of Shang-Chi rocketed him to stardom. It’s no surprise why fans love him as he is very active on Twitter and isn’t afraid to interact with his supporters. Fans also feel like they can relate to him especially when he posts how starstruck he got hugging Tom Hiddleston.

I know you are all psyched about my awards but I just hugged Tom Hiddleston and I'm still in shock — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 8, 2021

The Male TV Star of 2021 – Tom Hiddleston

The God of Mischief didn’t need to use any tricks for him to take out this award. Since his introduction as Loki back in 2011 for the first Thor movie fans have fallen in love with how kind he is and his incredibly charming smile. Considering Thanos killed Loki at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, fans were worried they would never see Hiddleston as the iconic character ever again but with the introduction of the multiverse fans could breathe a sigh of relief. The release of his own spin-off show was a dream come true for many and here’s hoping Hiddleston will grace our screens for many years to come.

With Marvel continuing to turn out high-quality content and a huge list of planned projects their fanbase will only continue to grow which means we are sure to see Marvel continue to dominate the People’s Choice Awards in the future.