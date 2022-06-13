The world of celebrity can be one of illusion and not actually doing what appears to be done on screen, but Melissa McCarthy is not about this and is revealing she does lots on The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich HGTV show.

“Some would say too hands-on. If we hadn’t done [a task before], we were like, ‘well, great. This is where we learn to do it.’ Like, we never plastered. Now I know how to plaster. I think people were probably confused by how much we were in there.”

McCarthy reveals the behind-the-scenes process behind the six-episode show during an interview with TV Insider published today. In the report McCarthy also says it was humbling to work for people doing good in the world, the reveals are fun, and it is definitely a program which will have those not made of stone reaching for the tissues as their tears begin to come out and down.

“There weren’t a lot of dry eyes on Giveback quite often. Happy tears, emotional, overwhelming tears — Jenna and I are both quick to go.”

The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich premieres Monday evening on the network. After this, Melissa McCarthy will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder (though she has denied it), and The Little Mermaid as Ursula next year. Her other film credits include Charlie’s Angels, Spy, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Gilmore Girls as hotel executive chef Sookie St. James from 2000 through to 2007.