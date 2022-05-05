‘Minx’ gets second season at HBO Max

This year HBO Max showed the world some women enjoy looking at genitalia, too, through their Minx comedy show and today, the streaming service has informed fans more will be in the buff on a second season.

An article in The Hollywood Reporter today reveals the 1970s-set show, about a feminist who joins forces with a pornographic magazine producer to create a magazine filled with nude men for women, will be going beyond the 10 episodes of its first season. The show comes from Ellen Rapoport and she says in the article this decision would not have come about without the support of fans and online postings.

“All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, wo have mashed up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal. We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in season two.”

The show stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, and is also produced by Paul Feig.



Rapoport previously told The Hollywood Reporter she envisions the show running for multiple seasons and wants to get into the Reagan era, during which the country became more conservative. The finale of the first season had a wide open ending and, whatever comes, HBO Max is pleased, and representative Sarah Aubrey says fans should be excited and expect some surprises hidden within other moments of what is coming next.

“We are thrilled the world of Minx has resonated in the way that it has. Showrunner and creator Ellen Rapoport, alongside the rest of our gifted creative team, masterfully deliver nuanced humor, with the cast executing her vision seamlessly. We can’t wait for fans to see what medicine Doug and Joyce hide in peanut butter for season two!”

Minx is now streaming on the platform, and its first season is 97 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.