Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor wields Mjolnir in new ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ image

Apparently, the MCU is big enough for two Thors. Not only is Natalie Portman returning as the Avenger’s ex Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, but she’ll be a superhero herself, having transformed into the Mighty Thor since we — and her former beau, Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) — last saw her.

Much has been made in the run-up to Taika Waititi’s second Marvel outing about Portman’s physical transformation for the movie. Well, for those who love ogling the Oscar-winning actress’ Asgardian arms, you’re in luck as another promo image from the film has dropped which showcases Jane in her Goddess of Thunder form. As shared by Total Film Magazine (via Games Radar), the pic depicts Dr. Foster in full costume and cape, armed with Mjolnir, which is now hers to wield. Oh, yeah, she be worthy, all right.

Now that she has lightning powers, too, Thor and Jane might seem like even more of a perfect match than they were before, but director Waititi has teased that a romantic reconciliation between the old couple is not necessarily the love story that the Love and Thunder title is hinting at. In fact, the filmmaker doesn’t seem to think the duo is a good fit at all.

While this is disappointing for Thor/Jane shippers (assuming any actually exist), those wanting Jane to get together with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie are likely feeling more encouraged. From just the brief clip we’ve seen of them interacting in the trailers, fans are already adoring Jane and Valkyrie’s dynamic and, by the looks of things, the pair might end up stealing the show. That’s despite the Guardians of the Galaxy also coming back and Christian Bale debuting as Gorr the God Butcher, Thor’s deadliest enemy yet.

With any luck, this won’t be the only time we see Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor, but for now, just make sure to appreciate her heroic turn when Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters July 8.