Chris Hemsworth may be best known for portraying Thor Odinson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but to say the man does not have range as an actor would be a huge mischaracterization, as a montage of his reactions from Netflix’s Spiderhead film proves.

“Here’s 17 seconds of wild Chris Hemsworth reactions to entice you to see what happens in the other 1 hour 46 minutes and 43 seconds of his new thriller, Spiderhead,” the official Netflix Twitter account wrote in a post Friday.

From puzzled, to frightened, to sarcastic, just about every emotion can be ascertained from Hemsworth’s facial expressions in the clip.

Spiderhead, also starring Miles Teller, has been touted by Netflix as a mix of Shutter Island and Black Mirror, and focuses on Hemsworth conducting emotion-manipulating experiments on prisoners.

Apart from the MCU, Netflix is perhaps Hemsworth’s biggest platform as a thespian, since he has starred in or produced a number of films for the streaming service, such as the action movie in which he is the lead actor, Extraction. According to Netflix’s viewership data website, Netflix Top 10, Extraction is the number five all-time rated film on the streaming platform, impressively. That same viewership data website also indicated Interceptor — produced by Hemsworth and featuring a brief-but-hilarious cameo by him — is currently the number two film on Netflix this week, too. Interceptor stars Elsa Pataky, who is Hemsworth’s wife, as We Got This Covered previously reported.

Check out Spiderhead, also starring Jurnee Smollett, on Netflix now.