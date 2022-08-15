New ‘She-Hulk’ poster is all about balance

Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA the titular lawyer in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is using her super strength to balance the scales of justice in the newest poster.

The official Twitter account for She-Hulk shared the image on Monday, which features the green hero in silhouette against a backdrop of Los Angeles.

“It’s all about balance ⚖️ #SheHulk.”

The promotional photo in question was made by SG Posters illustrator Eileen Steinbach. From the looks of Steinbach’s Twitter account, she appeared just as excited as the rest of us to “finally meet Jennifer!” when the show drops on Disney Plus later this week.

Balance, baby! Happy to share this #SheHulk piece I did for @MarvelStudios and @PosterPosse – can’t wait to finally meet Jennifer!💚 https://t.co/o70CG7rnbk — SG Posters (@SG_Posters) August 15, 2022

Although is already known for its injection of humor in its movies and TV shows, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law represents the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first full-fledged foray into the comedy genre when it comes to its Disney Plus spinoffs. That is only one reason we’re excited for the show, which will also reportedly feature appearances from some under-utilized Marvel characters, such as Eli Roth’s Abomination and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil.

And we’re always happy to see Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner in the show, especially considering the friendly rivalry that has been teased in promos between the OG Hulk and his cousin, She-Hulk, with an aggressive bolder-throwing competition.

What’s more, Marvel is really having some fun with the marketing of She-Hulk by advertising Jennifer Walters’ profile on Tinder, cementing the show as one that will no doubt play around with the tropes found in ’90s sitcoms about single lawyers trying to balance their professional and personal lives, like Ally McBeal.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law comes to Disney Plus Thursday, August 17.