New ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ character and production details revealed

New production and character details from long-awaited 'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte' are said to have been discovered.

It’s been exactly two years since it was first announced that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland would be overseeing Star Wars series The Acolyte for Disney Plus, and yet we’re no closer to seeing the final product reach our screens.

Every few months or so, we get murmurings of some major updates regarding a potential start date for production or release window, but the last major news surrounding the project came four months ago when The Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg was cast in the lead role.

However, a new report from The Illuminerdi has offered up some fresh details, and while none of the information has been verified or corroborated by either Disney or Lucasfilm as of yet, the outlet did reveal that Stenberg was set to headline The Acolyte a while before the news was made public.

As per the report, the hotly-anticipated episodic exclusive set during the end of the High Republic era is seeking a man in his 50s to play a character code-named Paul, along with a young girl between the ages of 8 and 10 to embody a major recurring guest star dubbed Miri.

On top of that, cameras are said to begin rolling in October of this year and last through to May 2023, signaling yet another delay for The Acolyte in getting underway. Let’s hope that things don’t end up getting set back again, because fans have been waiting a long time to discover the secrets of the mysteriously enticing fresh spin on the Star Wars mythos.