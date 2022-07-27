Television creator Norman Lear has indelibly left his mark on American culture. He has given the world All in the Family, The Jeffersons, One Day at a Time, and many more. Now, as he turns 100, he is being honored with his very-own special on ABC.

On Sept. 22 ABC will air Norman Lear: 100 Years of Laughter. News of the event is reported today in a Variety article and the program will include special guests as well as musical performances. Lear is still working today, plans to attend the 74th Emmy Awards a few days before the special airs, and is nominated this year for his Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials which re-create old episodes of his television shows. This year’s did Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life and Lear is tickled by the honor.

“I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration. Thank you, ABC. Thank you, Done+Dusted. Even this, I get to experience.”

Lear was born in 1922 in Connecticut. He later served in World War II where he flew a number of combat missions over Europe. His early days in television included The Colgate Comedy Hour and The Martha Raye Show. He has won six Emmys, a Golden Globe, owned a copy of the Declaration of Independence at one point and, for ABC rep Craig Erwich, working with him is lucky.

“Norman’s illustrious career is revered by so many, and we are honored to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment. We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it’s only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon.”

The special to honor Norman Lear begins airing at 9 p.m. ET. It is not known who will be appearing besides Lear at this time and, in the film space, he has been behind such iconic productions as The Princess Bride in 1987, and Fried Green Tomatoes in 1991.