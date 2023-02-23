‘Physical: 100’ overpowers Joe Goldberg on Netflix, dethroning ‘You’ in the process

Breakout Korean reality series Physical: 100 has leapfrogged the long-running Netflix hit You in terms of domestic viewership, at least for today.

While perusing the top viewed television shows in the United States today, one can find Perfect Match, Physical: 100, and You rounding out the top three, followed by Full Swing in the number four spot:

Given that You has been an absolutely dominant force on the streaming platform in the last couple of weeks, this is a pretty impressive feat. Looking at the bigger picture (in which English and non-English speaking shows are ranked separately on a week-to-week basis), both were the most viewed series on Netflix globally in their respective rankings last week.

Per Netflix Top 10 data, Physical: 100 enjoyed over 45 million hours watched, while You had 64 million hours viewed for the week of Feb 13-19. As far as their individual rankings in the United States are concerned, You claimed the top spot for the second week in a row, while Physical 100 clawed its way up by three spots to number four. Whether it will keep this momentum up and dethrone Joe Goldberg over a seven day period, remains to be seen.

Physical: 100 has undoubtedly piqued mass interest thanks to its inherent Squid Game-iness as a high stakes Korean game show in which contestants battle it out for a large prize pool. We should note that unlike Squid Game, Physical: 100 is an actual reality series – and nobody is getting killed off.

Still, its premise is intriguing – 100 competitors in peak physical condition participate in a series of grueling ‘quests’ to determine the ideal human physique, with the last person standing walking away with a 300 million won (over $243,000 USD) cash prize. Here’s everything we know about whether the series will be getting a second season.