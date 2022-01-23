Rob Zombie shares spooky set photo from ‘The Munsters’

Ever since Rob Zombie initially shared that filming for his The Munsters adaptation had officially begun, fans have been eager for additional updates about the spooky project.

To help build the hype around the upcoming reboot, the House of 1000 Corpses director recently shared a set photo to his official Instagram. The behind the scenes photo overlooks a large, beautiful castle in Budapest, which is the major filming location for the upcoming movie. As such, the caption simply reads, “Some damn fine locations here in Budapest.”

Much to the sheer delight of fans, this exclusive photo is not the first. Since Zombie first announced his plans to recreate the classic, he’s shared a number of teaser photos across his social media accounts. Back in October, he shared a photo on Instagram of the main cast including Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, and Daniel Roebuck in their roles as Lily, Herman, and Grandpa Munster. Along with the confirmed cast, Zombie has also shared a blueprint photo with designs to match the monster family’s home at 1313 Mockingbird Lane with complete accuracy.

Story details about the upcoming reboot have yet to be released, leaving information about the project as only speculation at this point. Nevertheless, Zombie had expressed on multiple occasions that he remains a huge fan of the original series, which ran on CBS from 1964 to 1966.

The Munsters is expected to receive a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release (on Peacock).