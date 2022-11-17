Few ever reach highs of celebrity or the most exclusive parts of the corridors of power. Democratic Party Congresswoman and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has done just that, and, in the wake of retirement, a Star Trek star is singing her praises.

Nancy Pelosi has been an incredible Speaker for the Democrats, overseeing the most consequential legislative session in decades. Her decision to step back from leadership, especially given the attack on her husband, is quite understandable. I salute her. She is without parallel. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 17, 2022

Original Hikaru Sulu actor George Takei tweeted the above in the wake of the California representative announcing today she will not seek a congressional leadership role for the Democratic Party. Pelosi was previously in leadership position for the past two decades, and she will continue to represent her district as a back-bencher and wants to serve as a mentor for whoever succeeds her. The recent attack on her husband, Paul, was also part of her decision. While many concur with Takei, others (owing to the nature of America’s insanely polarized politics) are not as agreeable and are resorting to a variety of memes and clips to show their disdain.

For others, her exit is welcome due to her influence over the years in investments and stock trading. Right now there is a movement to ban members of Congress and their relatives from trading, but it has not yet resulted in passed legislation. Recently, some accused Pelosi and other members of the party leadership of dooming a bill on the subject to failure. In one user’s view, no one should thank Pelosi, and, instead, she should be thanking the public for allowing her and others to do some insider trading.

George, come on man. Nancy’s net worth is obscene, she should be thanking us for allowing her insider trading. — Twin 🪨 🪨 Rocks (@twinrocksOR) November 17, 2022

Apart from the well-wishes and general internet ire in the replies, another adds the whole circumstances of her exit are not so much due to her decision as they are reality of the Republican Party now having a majority. Essentially, this forced her hand.

Not really her decision, as Republicans have a majority in the house. — Jason Odin Marshall (@JasonOdinMarsha) November 17, 2022

At this time, it is not known who will replace her. Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), Katherine Clark (D-Massachusetts) and Pete Aguilar (D-California) are expected to be in the running for the post. Her longtime lieutenants, South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn and Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, are staying.