‘Stranger Things’ star says there was no way to prepare for season 4

From newer characters like the over-relaxed Argyle and rockstar-esque Eddie Munson, Stranger Things 4 is chock-full of beloved characters — but perhaps no other character has resonated as much with audiences this season like Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). In the mind-bending Volume One of season four, Max is dealing with tremendous guilt and grief after the death of her step-brother Billy Hargrove at the hands of the Mind Flayer in season three — and according to Sink, that sort of emotional mindset is not an easy task to accomplish.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sink revealed that the preparation beforehand for season four was one of the most challenging aspects in her young career thus far — and in order to fully get in touch with Max’s unbearable struggles with her family and friends, the Fear Street actress took up activities like “journaling” and “daydreaming” to enter the lonely mind of Max.

“There’s really no real way to prepare yourself. When I’m on set, that’s usually when it all sets in and intuition kind of kicks in. But, for this year, I thought it was important to really understand Max’s innermost thoughts — because she’s definitely not an open book. So it’s hard for her friends, her family and the audience members to really know what’s going on up there. I thought it was important that, in my own time, I did some daydreaming, journaling, whatever; just some internal thought and reflection on everything that she’s been through, and everything going on up there to bring some colors to the table. Not everyone has to know what [is going through her head], but I did that for my own sense of security and to feel like I’m in touch with the character as much as I can.”

In past comments, Sink has stated that she has no desire to know what happens in her character’s journey and how Max will meet her fate — if that even happens. Nevertheless, with Volume Two releasing this Friday, there’s no telling if any character is safe, considering the Duffer Brothers — and even Noah Schnapp — have hinted that someone will die.

Vol. 2 of Stranger Things 4 arrives on Netflix this Friday, July 1.