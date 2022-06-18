Taika Waititi ignores Disney, shares awesome ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fan poster instead

Marvel fans are more than ready for Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s been five whole years since the last Thor solo film and three since we’ve seen Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian Avenger in the franchise period. There’s a lot of hope, too, that Love and Thunder could be even better than Ragnarok as it has so much to to be excited for, from Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster to Christian Bale as Gorr the God-Butcher, who might just be the deadliest foe Thor has ever faced.

Plus, the movie once again comes from Taika Waititi, who has picked up an Oscar (Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit) since his first go-around in the MCU. Not that he’s gone all high-falutin’ on us, though, as Waititi’s irreverent streak will still be on strong display in his latest Marvel flick – just as it is on his Twitter feed. The director took to social media today to admit that he’s ignoring what Disney requested he do to instead share an epic fan poster.

“This movie is coming out July 8,” Waititi shared about Love and Thunder. “I’ve been asked to give you all links to go buy tickets but I found this cool picture instead.” The “cool picture” in question is a piece of fan art from Twitter user @daztibbles that couldn’t be more metal if it tried, as it depicts the skulls of Thor, Jane, Gorr, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Waititi’s own Korg.

This movie is coming out July 8. I've been asked to give you all links to go buy tickets but I found this cool picture instead. #ThorLoveAndThunder #buyaticket https://t.co/7ZSbtCxDZE — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) June 18, 2022

To be fair to Waititi, he did kind of do what the studio asked of him as he added a very helpful “#buyaticket” hashtag to the end of his tweet, and that’s basically the same as sharing the actual link to where people can buy said tickets, right? Despite his cheekiness, he seems pretty tight with Disney these days, what with his recent role in 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy, upcoming movie Next Goal Wins for Searchlight Pictures, and role in the new Pixar outing Lightyear. Not to mention the Star Wars movie he has in development.