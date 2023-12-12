The 10 best Batman quotes of all time

Batman is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable pop culture icons. The wealthy orphan-turned-grizzled superhero fights Gotham’s wacky baddies with righteous zeal and never fails to deliver incredible quips and cool lines, so let’s find out what some of those are.

Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane in 1939, the World’s Greatest Detective has over time become a beloved comic book icon, known for his tragic past, complex character, and manic villains that prowl his hometown city of Gotham. The dark story beats surrounding Batman’s sad upbringing and his unique array of colorful villains allow for some of the best writing DC has entertained over the decades, which is why it’s not surprising to learn that there is a myriad of badass lines to go along with it.

Classics like The Dark Knight Returns, Arkham Asylum, The Killing Joke, and Batman: The Animated Series are just some of the excellent tales the Caped Crusader has starred in, all of which have become the staples of the genre, so here’s a ranking of Batman’s best quotes in them.

10. “I’m Batman.”

Batman Begins (2005)

Where else to start but the extremely popular and memed “I’m Batman” line? As far as self-introductions go, this might be the coolest ever — yes, I’m looking at you, James Bond. The line actually originated from Tim Burton’s Batman movie, but it has since taken up a life of its own, popping up in Batman: The Animated Series and Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Not only does it sound cool coming from a gruffly-voiced Batman, but it also perfectly establishes the Caped Crusader’s no-nonsense attitude.

9. “Sometimes the truth isn’t good enough. Sometimes people deserve more. Sometimes people deserve to have their faith rewarded.”

The Dark Knight (2008)

The climax of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight sees Batman face off against the nefarious Joker and best him in combat. But the Clown Prince of Gotham has already succeeded in his plans by turning Gotham’s White Knight, Harvey Dent, into a madman like himself, and therefore giving an easy out for all the criminals Dent has put behind bars.

Batman rushes to save Jim Gordon, whose entire family has been abducted by Two-Face Harvey. Naturally, the Dark Knight prevails, but as the dust settles, he realizes that Harvey’s actions cannot be allowed to see the light of day. That’s where he declares that he is “whatever Gotham needs him to be,” and takes the fall for Harvey’s recent streak of crimes by delivering this quote and becoming the titular Dark Knight.

8. “Ladies and Gentlemen. You’ve eaten well. Your feast is nearly over. From this moment on… none of you are safe.”

Batman: Year One (1987)

Batman: Year One is another quintessential Batman comic written by Frank Miller. It acted as a major source of inspiration for multiple live-action Batman adaptations, including 2005’s Batman Begins, as well as having an animated adaptation of its own released in 2011. In it, billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham after years of living abroad and decides to take on the mantle of the Caped Crusader, fighting the corrupt politicians, mobs, and gangs of Gotham.

Early in the story, Batman crashes a dinner party where most of the culprits corrupting Gotham are enjoying a fancy meal. The Dark Knight uses theatricality and deception to its fullest extent, delivering this quote and making it clear what he has in store for anyone who tries to taint his city.

7. “I want you to remember, Clark. In all the years to come, in your most private moments… the one man who beat you.”

The Dark Knight Returns (2012–2013)

Fans may call Batman and Superman the World’s Finest, but it doesn’t mean they won’t occasionally be at loggerheads with one another. In the last act of Frank Miller’s Dark Knight Returns, President Reagan instructs Superman to take down Batman, who is causing mayhem in Gotham. Being the boy scout he is, Clark tries to reason with his old friend Bruce, but the Dark Knight has been planning this showdown for years.

A clash of two comic book titans ensues, where Superman, for the most part, is trying to go easy on an older Bruce Wayne. But with the help of a certain Emerald Archer, Superman is finally taken down with a Kryptonite arrow. At this point, he is beaten down by Batman, who delivers this chilling and memorable quote.

6. “All men have limits. I ignore mine.”

Batman: Knightfall (1993–1994)

Bane’s introduction to the Batman saga is perhaps one of the best debuts in comic history when the hulking giant took on the Caped Crusader in Batman: Knightfall. This iconic storyline, released between 1993 and 1994, sees Bane break Batman’s body and spirit. But as you must know by now, quitting isn’t really in Bruce Wayne’s vocabulary.

The quote perfectly sums up the philosophy of Batman being a symbol rather than a creature with limits, even though he clearly has them. Ultimately, Bruce has to face his mortality and limitations to return stronger and defeat Bane. It’s also another great quote that Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy paid homage to. In fact, The Dark Knight Rises is basically based on Knightfall.

5. “Criminals, by nature, are a cowardly and superstitious lot.” Batman: Hush (2003)

Initially said in Detective Comics #33 in 1939, this quote was reused in 2003’s Batman: Hush. Batman’s notorious rogues’ gallery are all established characters in the comic pantheon, but this quote by the World’s Greatest Detective sums up what he thinks of that lot and how they operate, perfectly capturing the philosophy behind Gotham’s more troubled denizens.

4. “No more. Of all the people I’ve murdered by letting you live.”

The Dark Knight Returns (2012–2013)

Yet another classic moment from The Dark Knight Returns, Batman says this line at the end of his final showdown with his arch-nemesis, Joker. After chasing the Clown Prince through a crowded fair, where he kills a dozen people, Batman finally catches up to him in the Tunnel of Love.

Batman tries to take him down but is weary from years of doing the same, and furious at himself for letting Joker’s insanity run rampant for so long. He finally delivers this quote, seemingly going in for the kill. Batman ends up losing control and breaking Joker’s neck. However, he isn’t killed and has one last laugh as he tells Batman that the government will kill him for losing control. He then finishes the job himself, breaking his own neck and committing suicide.

3. “It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me.” Batman Begins (2005)

A vigilante simply can’t go about revealing his secret identity to anyone, even if that person is his childhood crush. Nearly halfway through 2005’s Batman Begins, Bruce Wayne is confronted by Rachel Dawes about his playboy antics. As Bruce contests that he is more than just a playboy, Rachel delivers this quote, inviting him to think more about what his actions truly mean.

Leave it to Batman to pick the perfect time to repeat it back to Rachel and reveal his secret identity in the most show-offy way possible. Coupled with Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard’s beautiful soundtrack, this Batman Begins quote kicks off the movie’s brilliant third act, where the Dark Knight saves Gotham from Ra’s al Ghul’s machinations.

2. “You don’t get it, son. This isn’t a mudhole. It’s an operating table. And I’m the surgeon.”

The Dark Knight Returns (2012–2013)

The Dark Knight Returns is just full of iconic Batman moments, but this quote, and the preceding event, is where the titular hero truly returns to crime fighting. Faced with the fierce leader of anarchic Mutants of Gotham, who nearly killed Batman in their previous encounter, the Caped Crusader decides against matching his foe’s savagery, instead opting for a more… surgical approach.

If you think Batman is a hero, then you’ve got it all wrong. Batman is a deeply traumatized psychopath, who fortunately happens to have a moral compass guiding him toward the right path. That’s why Miller’s take on the Dark Knight results in possibly the coolest Batman line ever, delivered flawlessly by Peter Weller in the animated adaptation of the story as Batman brings down the leader of the Mutants and declares himself the new leader of these miscreants.

1. “I am vengeance. I am the night. I AM BATMAN!”

Batman: The Animated Series (1992–1995)

Let’s get this straight; Any Batman quote ever would be instantly improved if the late Kevin Conroy delivered it. The man understood the inner workings of Bruce Wayne and his darker counterpart like no other, leading to unforgettable performances that immortalized his name as the ultimate incarnation of Batman.

However, it all truly started with this iconic quote. In an early episode of Batman: The Animated Series, the Caped Crusader faces off with Scarecrow and his infamous fear toxin. As Scarecrow tries to poison Bruce’s mind with visions of his father, Batman prevails from the fear-induced nightmarish episodes by conquering his inner demons. It is telling that even in his mind, Bruce Wayne thinks of himself as Batman: A creature of vengeance that dwells in the night. And so it is that our pick for the first spot on this list should go to the quote that fundamentally defines the superhero in the most symbolic way imaginable.