The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise.
The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Fans expressed their mixed opinions on Twitter. Some wonder how would the film be entertaining if Black Panther is not going to be in it. And, while some wished T’Challa would be recast, some expressed that passing down the mantle would be a more appropriate choice.
Others praised Marvel for giving this movie a longer runtime as it means that the story won’t be rushed as previous Marvel films sat within the two-hour mark. Some even wished that other Marvel films such as Doctor Strange and Thor: Love and Thunder would receive similar treatment.
Others began to make bladder jokes as they will be sitting in the theaters for a long time. To be fair, some struggled when they sat down for five hours to see The Batman.
And in case people still doubt they can’t sit down for three hours to watch one movie or the film’s performance, one Twitter user reminded everyone that there is a future box office darling that has the same runtime as the upcoming sequel.
It will be interesting how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues T’Challa’s story without the character. But with speculations about who will be taking on the superhero title, maybe three hours is all we need to see why that person is worthy to take on the title.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to come out on Nov. 11.