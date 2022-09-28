The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise.

The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?

Fans expressed their mixed opinions on Twitter. Some wonder how would the film be entertaining if Black Panther is not going to be in it. And, while some wished T’Challa would be recast, some expressed that passing down the mantle would be a more appropriate choice.

Holy shit. That’s way too long. I’d stick if Chadwick was still alive, without him this movie is going to be flop. — mitchell krebsbach (@krebsbachmitch) September 27, 2022

A 3 hour Black Panther movie without Black Panther. Marvel is so creative. What will they think of next? #RecastTChalla — Knicky B. from Harlem (@KnickyFrmHarlem) September 27, 2022

A lot of people connected to the character a lot because of the actor and the actor is gone. Imo it would be disrespectful to just replace him. I actually think it’s honorable that they use the movie to honor him and to pass down the mantle onto someone else. — Blaire • Geeon (@BlaireWitch_X) September 27, 2022

a 3 hour black panther movie without black panther lmfaooo. https://t.co/ToFz2iD3H0 — Reggie Saxx (@ReggiSaxx) September 27, 2022

Others praised Marvel for giving this movie a longer runtime as it means that the story won’t be rushed as previous Marvel films sat within the two-hour mark. Some even wished that other Marvel films such as Doctor Strange and Thor: Love and Thunder would receive similar treatment.

holy shit I thought 2 hours 20 mins would be fine but dang that is a whole another level of marvel content. this is probably the longest marvel movie of phase 4 beating eternals by 3-4 mins. I guess they owe us a non rushed good Marvel movie after giving us MoM and L&T. — L3goBlox (@TashfinAdib) September 27, 2022

Why couldn’t they do this for Dr. Strange? https://t.co/7060LEX3Kj — Chance Kasperski (@TakeFlight_Jets) September 27, 2022

I’m glad this movie won’t be rushed, but it is disappointing that Disney let Black Panther have a long runtime when nearly all of the issues Thor: Love and Thunder had were directly caused by it being capped at two hours. — Hunter "Paul-Hunter34" (@hruffmatthews) September 27, 2022

Others began to make bladder jokes as they will be sitting in the theaters for a long time. To be fair, some struggled when they sat down for five hours to see The Batman.

So what you saying is… Imma be crying AND taking multiple scheduled bathroom breaks? #BlackPanther #WakandaForever https://t.co/oqP1szAe6Q — Blerd Without Fear!™: #SheHulk's best Tinder date (@BlerdMinusFear) September 27, 2022

And in case people still doubt they can’t sit down for three hours to watch one movie or the film’s performance, one Twitter user reminded everyone that there is a future box office darling that has the same runtime as the upcoming sequel.

just putting this here so folks dont get hopes up (i think someone got confused irt bp and the avatar rerelease) pic.twitter.com/BGjpTP4YhS — god of majesty comics | see pinned (@remarkirez) September 27, 2022

It will be interesting how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues T’Challa’s story without the character. But with speculations about who will be taking on the superhero title, maybe three hours is all we need to see why that person is worthy to take on the title.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to come out on Nov. 11.