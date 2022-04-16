Netflix recently announced new cast members for The Witcher season 3, with the crew now back on the set filming the next chapter in the story of Geralt and his child surprise, Princess Cirilla. As for returning characters, one actress isn’t sure if she’s going to appear in the forthcoming third run.

During the Radio Times Covers Party, The Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh was asked if her character Nenneke would come back to scold Geralt of Rivia in season 3 and beyond.

“Yeah, I don’t know. We’ll see. The books are so huge. And they’ve gone so many different ways in the stories. Nenneke is in the books a lot. But it depends what they want to do with, you know, this version of it. It’s totally about what the creators of the show want to do with the material from the books and how they want to swing that, and so we’ll wait and see.

Nenneke is a priestess of Melitele, or rather, the high priestess of the Temple of Melitele in Ellander. She’s also one of the first characters introduced to the viewers, with her temple serving as a safe haven for our protagonists on numerous occasions.

In addition to that, the sage is instrumental in Ciri’s political training, so showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich might decide to take the family back to Ellander before Yennefer and Ciri depart for Aretuza, as the first synopsis for the upcoming outing seems to suggest.

Season 3 is currently undergoing principal photography, slated for release in mid or late 2023.