‘Thunderbolts’ star hoping to kick some ass in the MCU for the very first time

Is there someone out there cooler than Julia Louis-Dreyfus? Seriously, we can’t think of anyone. She’s an icon, a legend, a true star of the entertainment industry — and has shown no signs of stopping. Now, with her sites set squarely on the MCU, Louis-Dreyfus is sure to shake up the very fabric of our favorite superhero stories.

In a recent interview with Variety, Julia Louis-Dreyfus discussed her role in the highly anticipated Marvel movie Thunderbolts, and what fans should be expecting from her character; the mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Say that five times fast. While talking about the upcoming film, Louis-Dreyfus shared her desire to do more than just sit around. She wants to kick ass, and we couldn’t be happier.

“I pitched it; I told them I really want to fight. I haven’t seen the script yet — we’ll see if that happens,”

Fighting in a Marvel movie is like rain in the Amazon — it’s not a matter of if, but when. Especially when you’re talking about Thunderbolts. A tale of antiheroes and espionage, this 2024 movie looks to take some of Marvel’s morally ambiguous characters and send them on secret government missions. Which, to be honest, sounds kind of familiar. We’re looking at you Suicide Squad.

First appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Solider, it seems that Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is the silent mastermind behind this less-than-evil team of crimefighters. With this in mind, we’re not sure how much actual ass-kicking Louis-Dreyfus has on her horizon, but one thing is certain — she’s sure to steal the show.