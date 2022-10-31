Unsurprisingly, ‘The Simpsons’ fans think 2022’s ‘Treehouse of Horror’ is the best one yet

The Simpsons‘ long run of great Halloween episodes is set to continue following “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” getting rave reviews from hardcore fans.

This year’s set of three parodies saw Death Note, The Babadook, and Westworld all get the Simpsons treatment with overwhelmingly positive responses as The Simpsons continues a surprise resurgence in its 34th season. Most astonishing among the pastiches was the anime-styled Death Note segment which stands out already as the most visually unique in a long time.

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror 33 is honestly up there with Thanksgiving of Horror as one of the best modern THoH episodes. A great suspenseful start with Maggie, a metal as hell Deathnote parody, and a fun nostalgia filled finale. pic.twitter.com/v0CHPb6E7m — 💎AJ💎 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@aj22028) October 31, 2022

“Please go watch it” urges one fan, with the different animation styles a clear highlight as the series kicks on into becoming a staple of horror. The first Treehouse of Horror aired in the second season of The Simpsons back in 1990, with it featuring some of the best-known gags in the series and most loved moments. Look no further than The Shinning, because you don’t want to get sued, laddy.

One of the best Treehouse of Horror episodes they’ve ever done. Please go watch it 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/3nc7oqgjlh — Spooky Sunny🎃 @ COMMISSIONS OPEN! (2/5!) (@xSunnyEclipse) October 31, 2022

Love that the recent Treehouse of Horror's are experimenting with different animation styles and techniques. pic.twitter.com/aCXtpmF0iB — Out of Context Simpsons Treehouse of Horror 🎃 (@OOCCouchGags) October 26, 2022

Executive producer Matt Shelman spoke on the much-loved Maggie segment, with him giving some clues into how they manage to make her still feel like a baby but also with some “baby superpowers” as she got her first focused “Treehouse of Horror” arc.

We've never done a Treehouse of Horror segment from Maggie's point of view — I think that makes it one of the scariest @TheSimpsons has ever done (the trick is to keep Maggie acting emotionally like a real baby, but also with some baby super powers) pic.twitter.com/y7WDSTmjfD — Matt Selman (@mattselman) October 31, 2022

Perhaps the biggest sign of approval is those who have drifted out from the long-running series tuning back in and finding themselves thoroughly enjoying The Simpsons again. Since the 30th season (!!!), the series has dropped off the radar but picked up its pace again under new leadership.

First time in a while that I've enjoyed #TheSimpsons #TreehouseOfHorror — Angel Cano (@angelcano) October 31, 2022

Endeavor to find every call-back and reference in this one shot alone from “Treehouse XXXIII”, with some of the best-ever episodes finding some time in the sun here as it gets eerily supernatural.

The animators kept asking for more Marges and Barts and Lisas. There are so many shows represented by this shot. @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/7aaUPqF7GI — Carolyn Omine (@CarolynOmine) October 31, 2022

“Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” will be available to stream from Hulu from Oct. 31, with it airing again on Fox on Nov. 6.