Vincent D’Onofrio pleads to have Santa keep him on the nice list

Vincent D’Onofrio, known for portraying Kingpin in Marvel’s Netflix series, Daredevil, has tweeted in response to fellow actor Xander Berkeley, asking Santa to keep him on the nice list. D’Onofrio even offered milk, cookies, and bourbon to ensure his spot on Santa’s good side.

Berkeley, recognizable from his role as Trevor Lyle in Candyman (1992), tweeted a picture of himself dressed as Santa Claus. He captioned the tweet: “At the final rounds of figuring out who’s naughty and who, nice. So be cool with your parents and siblings tomorrow. These last days count extra!”

Xander if you could please tell Santa I've done my best and now leave it up to him to decide.

Milk&cookies out on the dining room table for him & of course a few carrots for his rain deer.

There's also some bourbon in the top cabinet next to the clock. He knows the one.

Thx X. https://t.co/zbd6eZDqUW — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 23, 2021

Rather humorously, D’Onofrio responded with the above tweet. He said, “Xander if you could please tell Santa I’ve done my best and now leave it up to him to decide. Milk&cookies out on the dining room table for him & of course a few carrots for his rain deer. There’s also some bourbon in the top cabinet next to the clock. He knows the one. Thx X.”

Vincent D’Onofrio and Xander Berkeley appeared as co-stars in the TV series Law & Order: Criminal Intent, wherein D’Onofrio portrayed Robert Goren and Berkeley played George Pagolis. Ever since, the pair have become close friends, frequently interacting on social media — and both of them have an entertaining sense of humor.