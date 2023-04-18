Was Paul Peden from ‘Love Is Blind’ arrested?

Paul Peden is a controversial member of the Love Is Blind season four cast, and we mean even before the arrest rumors. Known as a bit of a playboy during the season despite his “nerdy” demeanor, Paul really revealed even more of that aspect of his personality after the cameras stopped rolling. When his relationship and near marriage to co-star Micah Lussier fell through, rumors abounded about his pre- and post-nuptial escapades. Paul was rumored to have a fling with one of Micah’s friends and bridesmaids.

As Love Is Blind‘s latest installment draws to a close, the weddings weren’t the only thing shocking viewers this week. One of the non-newlyweds posted a video to social media of himself participating in a different type of commitment ceremony altogether — an arrest. Paul Peden posted a mysterious video to his Instagram that has viewers and costars alike questioning if his run-in with the law is genuine.

Was Paul Peden arrested?

Image Via Netflix

Paul posted a mysterious video (below) to his Instagram on April 16th. He captioned the confusing video with the phrase “Me when falling in love becomes illegal” but no additional information has been provided. Viewers wonder if it is a hoax or some type of joke, although considering the manner in which his friend Zack Goytowski rushes in to defend him, it tends to make us believe the video could be legit. The officer’s behavior, uniform, and handcuffs all also look pretty real to us.

Although no court case or arrest warrant information has been released or located, at this time all signs point to the video as real. Paul does not appear in any Seattle inmate searches, and no arrest warrant has been made public at this time. It’s possible he was released before an actual arrest was made, or released with just a ticket for whatever offense he is seen being handcuffed for.

While we don’t know all the details behind the shocking video, we do know one thing, Paul Peden is owning his reputation as one of the most controversial members of the Love Is Blind crew.