What is the ‘Black Clover’ chapter 370 release date?

You may have heard already that Mangaka Yuki Tabata has moved the Black Clover manga from its weekly format to a seasonal release in Jump GIGA. And as any die-hard follower would tell you, Tabata’s well-being is paramount, not only for the quality of the work but for the man himself.

It’s been a full quarter of the year, a rather lengthy spell without our favorite magic-wielder. Thankfully, Tabata sensei’s been on the upswing, and that’s good news for everyone waiting with bated breath for the Black Clover Chapter 370. Given how things turned out in the last chapter (and if the whispers in the corridors of the fandom are anything to go by), we can expect a fight between Noelle and Paladin Acier sooner than we think.

A Quick Recap Of Chapter 369

To jog your memory, Asta and Yuno decided it was high time to show Lucius that two heads are better than one, even if they were outnumbered. But too many clones of Lucius surrounding them proved when the going gets tough, the tough goes strategic.

Between these dynamic panels, we were also treated to a heartwarming flashback that shed light on the Black Bulls’ first encounter with Yami’s sister, Ichika. The squad’s reactions were nothing short of priceless, reminding us once again why the Black Bulls are the most lovable band of misfits in the manga world.

As the focus shifts to the current fight, it’s revealed that our Magic Knights have Anti-Magic at their disposal. Magna and Luck are the ones to watch this chapter. They took on Lucius’s dozen clones to even the playing field. The fight was a back-and-forth of hits until the duo finally landed an attack that packed enough punch to shake Lucius’s composure.

When Is Black Clover Chapter 370 Coming Out?

Black Clover will be publishing 2 new chapters in upcoming Jump GIGA 2024 SPRING on April 30th, 2024.



Black Clover Chapters 370 & 371 are both releasing on April 30, 2024, at 12 am JST. That’s right, we are being treated with two chapters in the Jump GIGA’s Spring issue. So, you don’t have to wait for another full quarter.

Pacific Standard Time (PST) – 07:00 am, April 29, 2024

Central Standard Time (CST) – 09:00 am, April 29, 2024

Eastern Standard Time (EST) – 10:00 am, April 29, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) – 03:00 pm, April 29, 2024

Central European Time (CET) – 04:00 pm, April 29, 2024

Indian Standard Time (IST) – 08:30 pm, April 29, 2024

Philippine Standard Time (PHT) – 11:00 pm, April 29, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) – 12:30 am, April 30, 2024

If you’re looking to dive into the latest chapters, you’ll want to head over to VIZ Media‘s official website or their Shonen Jump mobile app. Both platforms are go-to sources for English translations of Black Clover.