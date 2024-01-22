These anime offer up epic and magical adventures. Here are some of the best you can watch that's similar to 'Black Clover.'

Black Clover is an exciting and popular anime that was aired from 2017 to 2021. It tells the story of Asta, a young orphan who dreams of becoming the most powerful mage, despite the fact that he does not possess any magical abilities. Undeterred, he works hard to fulfill his dreams and crosses paths with a unique black clover that marks the start of a thrilling journey to become the strongest warrior in the kingdom.

Recommended Videos

For fans who are looking for another brilliant and magical watch, here are 15 anime that you will love similar to Black Clover.

Soul Eater

Set in a world where Shinigami (gods of death) exist, students of the Shinigami Technical School are trained to form a symbiotic relationship with living weapons. They are tasked to collect the tainted souls of demons and witches in order to achieve a greater status.

Once a student gathers the souls of 99 humans and one witch, they can attain the status of a “Death Scythe,” a weapon great enough for Death himself to wield. The story focuses on three pairs of students who are close to completing this feat.

Blue Exorcist

Rin Okumura and his twin brother Yukio were born and raised in a church, but from an early age, Rin realized he was a harbinger of bad luck. Things begin to make sense for the teenager when he discovers that he is Satan’s literal spawn, and he and his brother are the children of the result of Satan’s relations with a human woman.

Satan does not possess the ability to enter the human realm, and so sends demons to fetch his son to hatch a plot to conquer the human realm, but despite his demonic powers, Rin chooses the path of an exorcist to fight against the evil that is his father.

Fairy Tail

Lucy, a teenage celestial mage joins Fairy Tail — a guild notorious for causing severe property damage. This is after two members of the guild, Natsu and Happy, save her from being sold on the black market.

The story revolves around Dragon slayer Natsu Dragneel, and his group of friends and comrades as they take on jobs to earn money and restore the reputation of their guild, all the while keeping the threat of Zeref, a dark magician, at bay.

My Hero Academia

In a world where quirks (superpowers) are the new normal, Izuku Midoriya was born without any. Despite his inability to manifest any type of superpower, Midoriya is determined to go to Hero school and become a superhero.

A fortunate interaction with a famous hero All Might assures a hopeful Midoriya of powers in the near future and the chance to bring his dreams to life. My Hero Academia follows Midoriya through his trials as a student of Hero Academy as he learns the true meaning of heroism.

Hunter X Hunter

Gon Freecss is an 11-year-old boy who lives an ordinary life with his aunt. After years of believing his father had abandoned him and had died, he discovers that his father is a renowned hunter and is risking his life to find hidden treasures.

Gon decides to go take the hunter tests to become a professional and subsequently find his father. Along the way, the hopeful aspirant befriends Leorio, Kurapika, and Killua who help each other on their quest to become professional hunters.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Young brothers Edward and Alphonse Eric decide to break the rules concerning transmutation via alchemy in an attempt to bring back their mother from the dead. Unfortunately, things take a very drastic turn when Edward loses his leg and arm, and Alphonse’s soul is retained in a suit of armor.

The acclaimed series follows the brothers as they set out to find the Philosopher’s Stone, an item powerful enough to bring their bodies back. However, the brothers are not the only ones in search of the stone, and evil, more powerful forces stand in their way, and can spell ruin for the entire world.

The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins tells the story of a group of seven warriors who have sworn to protect the kingdom of Liones from dark forces but have been wrongly accused of trying to overthrow the kingdom. They accept their fate and decide to disband and serve their exile in solitude until a young girl named Elizabeth comes to them looking for help.

It is revealed that she is the third princess of Liones and requires the warriors’ assistance in reclaiming the kingdom from the new rulers, Holy Knights, and clearing their names.

Berserk

Lone swordsman Guts allies himself with a young fighter named Griffith and his mercenary group known as the Band of the Hawks. He joins them in their fight to protect the King of Midland and become heroes until Griffith sacrifices his comrades to become a ruler of his own kingdom.

Many years have passed, and Guts and his lover have been branded with marks that make them prime targets for evil and unnatural spirits. On a mission to bring an end to Griffith and his reign, Guts leaves his lover in the care of an old friend, and teams up with an elf named Puck to break the curse on him.

Bleach

Kurosaki Ichigo is an unusual high school student who can see ghosts and interact with them. Then, he crosses paths with Rukia, a soul reaper who saves him and his two sisters from an evil spirit. Rukia sustains injuries that leave her with no choice but to transfer her powers to Ichigo.

Now, the determined teenager must learn to control his new powers and keep a balance between the living and the dead.

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

In a world where mysterious towers called Dungeons have appeared, many commoners and slaves are willing to risk their lives to conquer one another and become wealthy and powerful. Alibaba, a commoner who dreams of conquering a dungeon meets Aladdin, a magi who can summon a powerful spirit with his flute, and the two form an alliance.

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is about a teenager who helps to support his family after his father’s death. One day, he is running late from work and has to stay in a stranger’s home. During this stay, he learns about evil demons that lurk in the night and when he returns home, he finds out that his entire family has been slaughtered except for his sister. His sister, though, has been turned into a demon.

This causes the teenager to vow to protect his sister and eliminate evil with the help of a group called the Demon Slayer Corps.

Naruto

Naruto is about a young ninja who wants to become recognized by his peers and become the Hokage, which is the leader of his village. Before he was born, Naruto’s father was a strong demon and when Naruto grew up, he was shunned by his village.

The people blamed him for all of the bad things that happened to him. This is why he became committed to becoming a leader and his journey to do so allowed him to make some amazing friends that helped him learn and grow.

One Piece

One Piece is incredibly popular and follows a young pirate named Monkey D. Luffy. He sails across the seas with his Straw Hats gang in order to find the mysterious One Piece treasure. The series is filled with adventure and intrigue, which is why it has gained a huge following and was even remade by Netflix.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori who is required to take training lessons and complete missions in order to make himself stronger. He must do this because he is the vessel of a powerful curse, and these methods are the only way to keep it under control.

His life becomes all about making sure that this curse does not overtake him and his entire life.