Where to read the ‘Blue Exorcist’ manga

If you’re a fan of dark fantasy and are looking to have a good time, then Blue Exorcist is the right series for you.

Granted, there are plenty of anime with supernatural themes out there to choose from, but this one has been grabbing folks’ attention since it premiered in 2011. Following Rin Okumura as he discovers and learns how to deal with his true identity, this series has action, emotion, and comic relief to spare. Thus, it’s easy to see why people gravitate toward it.

With three anime seasons adapting the manga, Blue Exorcist’s popularity has only increased, acquiring new fans who wish to dive into its demonic world. If you’re one of such folks, you’d do well to get familiar with the source material. I mean, you don’t have to, but when you find yourself out of anime episodes, OVAs, or movies to watch, you may need something else to occupy your time. And what better way to do that than by reading the manga?

How to read Blue Exorcist online

Image via A-1 Pictures

If you’re looking for an easy way to read Blue Exorcist online, you’re in luck. The manga is available for free on Manga Plus by SHUEISHA, Viz Media’s partner website and app. New chapters are released on the platform monthly in English, so if you want to read them online safely and legally, this is your best bet.

If you enjoy the series and feel like purchasing the manga, you can also do so via Viz Media. On the website, you can find all the Blue Exorcist volumes that have been released in English so far, available to buy digitally and in paperback.

With all this information available, there are no more reasons for you not to start reading Blue Exorcist. What are you waiting for, then?