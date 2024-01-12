Where to watch ‘Blue Exorcist’ season 3

After a long, long wait, Blue Exorcist is back with season 3, and if you’re anything like me, you’re dying to watch it.

After the soft conclusion to season 2, it’s time to pick up the pace once more, so that we shall do. Subtitled Shimane Illuminate Saga after one of the series’ arcs, season 3 promises a world of demonic trouble. Granted, we’ve become well used to that throughout the series, but each time the stakes get higher, and Rin Okumura must rise to the challenge. Don’t worry, though — the son of Satan isn’t alone in his journey to become an exorcist and defeat his father.

With the help of his twin brother Yukio and his classmates, Rin has everything he needs to achieve his goals, however, the road to get there will undoubtedly be tough. Perhaps that’s part of the reason why this series is so enjoyable. But let’s not forget all the fun, light moments Blue Exorcist also provides us with in between all the supernatural action, because those are just as important to its success.

Naturally, this continued popularity combined with the seven-year wait for new episodes resulted in massive excitement over season 3’s release. Expectations are sky-high, and fans cannot wait to see if Studio VOLN does the series justice. To judge for themselves, though, they have to know how and where to watch the latest season.

How to watch season 3 of Blue Exorcist

You can find the third season of Blue Exorcist available for streaming on Crunchyroll. While there are plenty of great platforms out there with huge anime libraries, Crunchyroll has acquired the distribution rights for season 3. As one of the biggest streaming services out there, of course it couldn’t be left out of the equation, especially when it comes to such a highly anticipated anime release as this.

Episodes will be released every Saturday, hitting Crunchyroll just a few hours after they air on Japanese networks. Thus, if you want to be among the first to watch Blue Exorcist‘s newest episodes, make sure to keep an eye out for their weekly releases.

All that said, be warned that you may need to rewatch the previous seasons before diving into the Shigame Illuminati Saga. It’s been way too long since we last saw the Okumura twins on the screen, so don’t feel bad for not remembering everything that went down in seasons 1 and 2. Most of us are in the same boat, believe me.