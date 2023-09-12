‘Blue Exorcist’ season 2 ending, explained

Blue Exorcist is one of those anime we have to wait years for. Despite delighting supernatural fans when it first came out in 2011, the lack of manga content to adapt guaranteed that the series wouldn’t be back with a second season for six years. And when it did, those 12 episodes went by way too quickly, leaving viewers with nothing to look forward to once again. We’ve come a long way since 2017, though, and Rin Okumura’s story is far from over.

With season 3 of Blue Exorcist announced at long last, it’s time to recall the events of season 2. For some people (myself included), rewatching the anime in order is the safest bet to achieve this goal, making sure that no detail gets past us. For others, watching the series once was enough, so all that’s needed is a little refresher of what point in the story the second installment left off. If that’s your case, stick around.

How did Blue Exorcist season 2 end?

Image via A-1 Pictures

Season two of Blue Exorcist ends on a much lighter and slower note than what it started off on, giving both the characters and the audience a much-needed breather after the hectic (and, some would say, rushed) events of the season’s final battle. After breaking free from prison with the help of his classmates, Rin was able to draw his sword once more, awakening its spirit in the process. With his flames under control, the protagonist not only defeats the Impure King but also saves his friends and the city of Kyoto from his poisonous miasma.

This hard-won victory leads to the season’s last episode, which starts with High Priest Tatsuma returning home in one piece. Soon after, Rin wakes up to Kuro and Shiemi at his side in the Suguro family’s inn and thanks the latter for her words in the prison. Moved by the understanding that what she said helped Rin immensely, Shiemi promptly declares they would be friends forever, much to his dismay. Getting friend-zoned surely wasn’t on Rin’s bingo card that morning, but it made for an extremely comedic scene.

Not everything is fun and games in the season finale, though. After arranging for Yaozo to testify on Rin’s behalf at the Vatican, Mephisto is confronted by Shura. She asks him if Neuhaus, Amaimon, and the Impure King are all just facets of some larger plan, and exposes her knowledge that the students Mephisto put together were deliberately chosen for a purpose. She’s sure that the academy’s principal intends to use Rin, but is unsure as to what. When Mephisto threatens to get her killed, Shura leaves, but not before warning him that she has her eye on him.

Image via A-1 Pictures

Once away from Mephisto, Shura attempts to ease Yukio‘s worries, assuring him that the principal will protect Rin from harm. This doesn’t seem to do much for Yukio, who later still protests his brother’s decision to become an exorcist despite being the son of Satan. As the two talk on the riverside, Yukio expresses regret over letting others pressure Rin into using his satanic power to defeat the Impure King and confesses his worry about what will become of his twin if he continues down this path.

Rin brushes those concerns off, admitting that both their perspectives are right and wrong in their own ways. Ultimately, though, Yukio accepts Rin’s decision, agreeing to tell him some stories about their father once he becomes an exorcist. With that settled, the two go back to their friends.

As for the relationships between Rin and his classmates, everything seems to go back to normal — well, as normal as possible when you’re friends with the son of Satan. They now all seem comfortable enough to freely joke about Rin’s true identity, which isn’t nearly as amusing to the protagonist as it is for the others but makes for some heartwarming moments as the group hits all the tourist spots in Kyoto.

After the protagonist’s struggle with his true nature, this was a very satisfying conclusion to season 2, with just enough intrigue to keep us hooked in the years that it took for season three to be animated. Now that you’re all caught up with Blue Exorcist, you can safely dive into the new episodes.