Where can I watch ‘Abbott Elementary’ season 3? Release date, streaming, and number of episodes, explained

After an extended break due to the SAG (Screen Actors’ Guild) and WGA (Writers’ Guild of America) strikes that occurred last year, Abbott Elementary is now back on our screens, meaning we’re finally back to school and reuniting with our favorite Philadelphia elementary school teachers.

Typically, Abbott Elementary begins airing in September, but after a late start and four additional months off the air, the third season of the sitcom will be a reduced season for the remainder of its allotted time in the TV schedule.

As hinted at in the trailer, Abbott Elementary will have its own canonical time-jump, where the mockumentary hints at some major changes since the season 2 finale, where a museum field trip saw Gregory and Janine decide not to pursue each other romantically, remaining just friends and co-workers.

The first two episodes of Abbott Elementary season three aired on February 7, 2024, as a two-part special called “Career Day” parts 1 & 2. Episodes will air every week, once a week, through until April.

How many episodes will Abbott Elementary season 3 have?

Image via ABC

Due to the disruption to the TV industry and its production, Abbott Elementary season three will only have 14 episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This is a significant cut from the 22 episodes Abbott had in season two, which in turn was a major jump from season one, up from 13.

However, fear not – this is very unlikely to be a permanent change for the show. The reduced number of episodes means that the show’s third season will end in the April-May timeframe that most network shows air their season finales, where they take the summer off and return around September.

Abbott Elementary will most likely return for season four, which was confirmed this week, in September, with the standard 22-episode season.

Where can I stream Abbott Elementary season 3?

Image via ABC

Abbott Elementary goes out live, every Wednesday, from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), or 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Central Time (CT). At the same time that episodes begin airing, the comedy series is also available to stream on Hulu, free for all subscribers.

For international viewers, Abbott Elementary streams on Disney Plus – although it is not available on the streamer as soon as it initially airs, as it does in the United States. Disney usually announces a date for when the latest season will be available, often in full, varying by country.