Where can you watch previous seasons of ‘Fargo’ ahead of season 5?

After a three-year absence, Fargo is finally returning with a fifth season. Here’s where you can watch or even review the first four seasons ahead of tomorrow’s premiere.

Ever since its debut in 2014, the television companion piece of the Coen brothers’ timeless cinematic masterpieces has garnered acclaim for its writing and direction. The first season alone was nominated for 18 Emmys, winning 3 in the Outstanding Miniseries, Directing, and Casting categories, while the critics also heaped praise on season 2, for continuing to masterfully combine deeply compelling drama with a gritty, dark humor characteristic of the world.

Now, much like many other contemporary stories, Fargo may have experienced a discernible decline in quality over its seasons, with season 3 and specifically season 4 raising questions as to whether the network can just continue to chronicle new stories in this world in anthology format, but with season 5 just around the corner and boasting a star-studded cast that includes names like Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Joe Keery, people are once again actively looking forward to the new season.

Where can you watch all seasons of Fargo?

Image via FX/Hulu

You can currently watch all four seasons of Fargo, consisting of 41 episodes, on Hulu. The streaming service is also going to put up new episodes from season 5 as they air on FX every week. The first episode is premiering tomorrow, which means you get to watch it on Hulu the day after.

The 1996 movie of the same name by the Coen brothers is also available to stream on a number of streaming platforms, including Max, Hulu, and Prime Video.