Who is Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton playing in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3?

With Netflix’s hotly-anticipated The Umbrella Academy season 3 hitting the streaming platform next month, some fans of Euphoria are wondering just who Javon “Wanna” Walton is playing in the series.

One of Netflix’s own official Twitter accounts even teased the popular actor’s speculated role.

now taking your best theories on who A̶s̶h̶t̶r̶a̶y̶ Javon "Wanna" Walton is playing in THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 3 pic.twitter.com/tVcaFU4Zks — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 19, 2022

Walton became a runaway fan favorite in HBO’s Euphoria as the little brother of Angus Cloud’s Fezco, affectionately called Ashtray.

According to Teen Vogue, citing Netflix, the 15-year-old Walton will play a brand new character in the show, named Stan. We’ve even been treated to a still image of Walton’s character in the new season, with him chilling on a counter-top

The Umbrella Academy. Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton as Stan in The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

Other than his name, and a brief scene in the trailer of Stan merrily riding down a corridor on what looks like a hotel maid’s custodial cart, with the aid of Robert Sheehan’s Klaus Hargreeves, we really don’t know too much about the character.

However, there are some things we can determine about Stan by way of process of elimination. For instance, we know none of the main Umbrella Academy members, nor members of the rival Sparrow Academy, are named Stan, according to Deadline. This rules out the possibility surrounding some fans’ speculation he is perhaps a younger version of one of the members of the main superpowered sibling cohorts, via a flashback scene.

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Justin Cornwell as Marcus Pogo in episode 305 of The Umbrella Academy Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five in episode 301 Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts in episode 303 of The Umbrella Academy. Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Stan Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Justin Cornwell as Marcus Britne Oldford as Fei, Christopher, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Cazzie David as Jayme, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Britne Oldford as Fei Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves Cazzie David as Jayme, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Jake Epstein as Alphonso Umbrella Academy poster

There’s also a hotel, Hotel Oblivion, that exists in The Umbrella Academy comic books, as The Umbrella Academy Wiki notes. It is located on a distant planet and used as a prison for notorious criminals caught by the Umbrella Academy. Since it looked like Stan was getting up to some antics with Klaus in a hotel in the trailer — and the countertop he is sitting atop in the image also looks like a concierge’s front desk — this background information might also serve as a clue to the role of the character. Perhaps he is a notorious and powerful criminal that gets broken out of his imprisonment by the Umbrella Academy in some kind of convoluted plan to defeat the Sparrow Academy?

We’ll just have to see what Walton’s Stan gets up to when The Umbrella Academy season three hits Netflix on June 22.