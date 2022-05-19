Who is Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton playing in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3?
With Netflix’s hotly-anticipated The Umbrella Academy season 3 hitting the streaming platform next month, some fans of Euphoria are wondering just who Javon “Wanna” Walton is playing in the series.
One of Netflix’s own official Twitter accounts even teased the popular actor’s speculated role.
Walton became a runaway fan favorite in HBO’s Euphoria as the little brother of Angus Cloud’s Fezco, affectionately called Ashtray.
According to Teen Vogue, citing Netflix, the 15-year-old Walton will play a brand new character in the show, named Stan. We’ve even been treated to a still image of Walton’s character in the new season, with him chilling on a counter-top
Other than his name, and a brief scene in the trailer of Stan merrily riding down a corridor on what looks like a hotel maid’s custodial cart, with the aid of Robert Sheehan’s Klaus Hargreeves, we really don’t know too much about the character.
However, there are some things we can determine about Stan by way of process of elimination. For instance, we know none of the main Umbrella Academy members, nor members of the rival Sparrow Academy, are named Stan, according to Deadline. This rules out the possibility surrounding some fans’ speculation he is perhaps a younger version of one of the members of the main superpowered sibling cohorts, via a flashback scene.
There’s also a hotel, Hotel Oblivion, that exists in The Umbrella Academy comic books, as The Umbrella Academy Wiki notes. It is located on a distant planet and used as a prison for notorious criminals caught by the Umbrella Academy. Since it looked like Stan was getting up to some antics with Klaus in a hotel in the trailer — and the countertop he is sitting atop in the image also looks like a concierge’s front desk — this background information might also serve as a clue to the role of the character. Perhaps he is a notorious and powerful criminal that gets broken out of his imprisonment by the Umbrella Academy in some kind of convoluted plan to defeat the Sparrow Academy?
We’ll just have to see what Walton’s Stan gets up to when The Umbrella Academy season three hits Netflix on June 22.