The Twitch streaming service is a place where you can see a variety of content. Some of it is salacious, much of it is wholesome, and occasionally, viewers get treated to accidental comedic gold, as is the case for a recent video from Serpentgameplay’s channel.

A post on Reddit where a man runs into a pole while looking at him on a public train has erupted a wave of discussion. Several are saying the smack looks like it hurt a lot, others note the sound is satisfying to hear, and for one person, one of the most important things in the brief footage was the fashion the Twitch user has on display on their body for those opting to tune in to it.

Later in the thread, commenters bring up similar incidents and some are turning to personal memories as well. One person went through a similar incident on a train in London and it ultimately resulted in them causing damage to someone else later in addition.

Then, for another replier, such a thing is inevitable on transport in the United Kingdom;

Serpentgameplay does not appear to have commented on the moment, but that hasn’t stopped it from going viral anyway. Previous viral incidents on the service have included streamers cursing at users for asking them questions, sexual harassment which has caused older users to be afraid of the younger generations in the world today, and bans of popular trans streamers for their criticism of some bigoted accounts. Just a regular place on the internet, then.