Imagine waking up in a world taken over by monsters. That’s what happened to Joel Dawson in the movie, Love and Monsters. Played by Dylan O’Brien, Joel searches out to find his long-lost love interest after losing everything else.

Of course, movies like Love and Monsters leave viewers at the end wondering if there is going to be another. As if fighting through a monster-infested Earth to find the one you love and realizing there is nothing left for you isn’t enough, fans want more. (Why do they always want more?)

Because Love and Monsters was funny and filmed during the pandemic, it made life a little better while the world was going through hell. It was also a very surreal image of what it felt like to wonder what was going on out there while everyone was on lockdown. If Love and Monsters was so great, is there going to be another one? Sadly, the answer is that there is no confirmation that the two worlds will ever collide again.

What would it be?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Will it be another love story where a guy searches out to find his long lost love interest again? He already lost his family. He has a new one in the colony where he lives. Of course, everyone else is paired up and moving on with life.

Also, just in case fans forgot, Aimee moved on. Jessica Henwick plays the part of Aimee and it would be good to see them back together. After all, Joel is a lonely guy in his colony full of couples and families. It’s just the hardships of life that are hard to learn, but when monsters take over the Earth, and the main character’s girlfriend is 80 miles away, she just might find someone new. Either that or be eaten. One of those things is most likely true. Everyone knows that.

So, what’s the answer?

Image via Paramount Pictures

The thing is, it’s not looking like a sequel will happen. Hate to burst anyone’s bubble, but director Michael Matthews has stated that there aren’t any plans for a second one.

It would be great. It was a comedy mixed with monsters. Who wouldn’t love that? They just simply aren’t planning on doing another one.