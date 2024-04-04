Will There Be ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ Season 3?

Who doesn’t love a good story about an average Joe who’s secretly the big cheese of a powerful underground organization? It’s no wonder fans are clamoring for The Eminence in Shadow season 3 to see Cid and his merry band of misfit adventurers.

Recommended Videos

Produced by Nexus, the anime has done a remarkable job of bringing the light novel series by Daisuke Aizawa to life. Season 1 premiered on October 5, 2022, and it didn’t take long for fans to become hooked on Cid Kagenou and his pseudo-ninja antics. Some even go as far as comparing Cid’s determination to One Punch Man‘s Saitama – both of them are willing to reach any extent to achieve their goals, even if Cid’s approach is a bit more…let’s just say imaginative.

Season 2 continues with Cid’s adventures as he unintentionally builds a group of followers who believe in his involvement in conflicts against real dark organizations. But things get interesting as Cid ironically gets involved with these bonafide baddies. Talk about a case of “be careful what you wish for”! With each new episode, Cid has to dig deep and show what he’s made of.

When is The Eminence in Shadow releasing?

Image via Studio Nexus

I know you all are waiting in agony to know about the status of season 3. Well, I’ve got good news and bad news. The bad news is that season 3 hasn’t been officially announced yet. But don’t lose hope just yet, because there’s a silver lining on the horizon. In December 2023, it was announced that The Eminence in Shadow would be getting an anime film, titled The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes.

Details are scarce at the moment, but the mere fact that the series is getting a movie is a pretty good sign that there’s still plenty of demand for more of Cid and his shadows. But what about the source material? After all, an anime can only go on for as long as there are stories to adapt. As of right now, there are only six volumes of the light novel available, and season 2 of the anime already covered volumes 3 and part of 4.

That means there’s not a whole lot of material left to work with at the moment. The popularity of The Eminence in Shadow will ensure that there’s plenty more to come, and with the success of the anime and the upcoming movie, it’s likely that the light novel series will continue to churn out new volumes, giving the anime creators plenty of material to work with in the future.