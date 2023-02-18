Will Tom Hanks channel Drake’s curse for Aston Villa F.C.?

It’s only halftime, but it looks like Tom Hanks may be the lucky charm for Aston Villa. After a thrilling opening goal, the Villains took a 2-1 over Arsenal at halftime, though the score was soon tied at 2-2.

Tom Hanks shocked reaction to Ollie Watkins’ opener against Arsenal caught on live TV as Hollywood star heads to Villa – https://t.co/wUGSK6UzNz pic.twitter.com/pxmQDwZJxS — THELAPDROP (@thelapdrop) February 18, 2023

The Oscar-winning actor and beloved figure is likely the most famous fan the club has. Having him stop by for a game is no doubt a thrill for the owners, players, and fans alike, and it had his name trending across social media Saturday morning. In fact, Hanks seemed equally as excited about the experience, breaking out his phone to take pictures for the occasion, proving yet again that he is a man of the people.

He is the latest celebrity making his presence felt at European soccer matches. Rapper Drake has been spotted at several games, most notably cheering on Argentina during their World Cup win. Famously, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-own Wrexham AFC while A-lister Michael B. Jordan is a part-owner of English Premier League club Bournemouth. Who knows? Maybe Hanks is looking to invest in a team of his own.

Tom Hanks watching Aston Villa take the lead against Arsenal 👀 pic.twitter.com/wFToLdEJ2S — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 18, 2023

Of course, it wouldn’t be Twitter without the jokes, and the tweets didn’t let us down.

Esta Tom Hanks viendo el Aston Villa – Arsenal pic.twitter.com/VZr2V840VJ — Ginger Baker (@lagingerbaker) February 18, 2023

As the second half winds down, the real question remains: Will Hanks prove to be a boon for Aston Villa or will he channel his inner Drake Curse?