 Your guide to every 'Star Wars' deal and discount for May the 4th
In honor of Star Wars Day, we've curated a selection of the best bargains, in-app gifts, and limited edition releases.

May the 4th will soon be upon us, and some Star Wars Day celebrations have already kicked off with a spectacular abundance of deals and discounts on games and events. 

The official Star Wars website published an in-depth selection of exciting ways for gamers to tap into the Force with unbeatable bargains for PCs and consoles. Additionally, fans can access exclusive in-app gifts in some games.

Disney Emoji Blitz will debut three Star Wars characters: Yoda, Emperor Palpatine, and Lando Calrissian. Daily giveaways will take place between April 30 and May 5, giving fans a chance to win a free BB-8, R2-D2, or C-3PO. 

Tons of offers are available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Epic Games Store, Origin, Humble, Gog, and Nintendo Steam, with up to 75% off. 

One standout deal is the EA Star Wars Triple Bundle which is available at a 70% discount and includes Star Wars: SquadronsStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition.

Star Wars skins are available in the Minecraft Store at a 33% discount from May 4 to May 10. Other exclusives include Star Wars packs and outfits in The Sims Freeplay, the Fifth Brother addition to the Inquisitor Squad in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and the free astromech mini-pet gifted to users of the PC version of Star Wars: Old Republic.

LEGO is offering two free and exclusive gifts for qualifying purchases from $40 to $160: an AT-ST and the Wars Lars Family Homestead which will be available from May 1 to 8.

There’s even a 50% discount on the Star Wars Virtual Reality Series: Vader Immortal as part of PlayStation’s Games Under 20 sale.

Happy shopping, Star Wars fans, and May the 4th be with you!