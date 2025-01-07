Bellatrix Taylor Greene unleashes a fresh wave of immaturity as she accuses Kamala Harris of election theft

The 2024 election has been decided for more than two months now, but to many of the gremlins occupying America’s far-right, it’s still all they can talk about.

Take mewling MAGA mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s spent the last few months veering wildly between her classic conspiracy theories — is the current storm also caused by Democrats, Marj? — and ranting about the election that her side won. In early January, she took a brief break from her typical unhinged diatribes to instead zero in on the election certification vote, which occurred on Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

The vote was for a Republican, so — unlike last time — things went off without a hitch, and since no one stormed the Capitol or attempted an insurrection, Marj had nothing but glowing words for the process. Completely ignoring what occurred last time around, Greene waxed poetic with reporters about Trump’s big win, but still found time to criticize his former opponent.

Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election. Unlike the Jan. 6 mob who stormed the Capitol in 2021, the Democrats accept that fact, no matter how demoralizing it is. Despite this fact, Harris showed up to Congress as directed and certified election results that allow her competition to ascend to the White House. As she should, because this is a democracy.

Ignoring the fact that Donald Trump and his followers already showed us that they wouldn’t display the same grace, Greene couldn’t resist the urge to throw out a few barbs. Speaking with right-wing vacuum Real America’s Voice, Greene gushed gleefully over her impeccable view of the action, which she called “quite satisfying.”

Even gloating over the requirement that Harris certify her own loss wasn’t enough for the notoriously low-punching Greene, however, so she added a bit more petulance in for good measure. “Remember this is a woman that never received a single vote in the Democrat primary,” Greene proclaimed. “She literally stole the election right out from under Joe Biden, and then went on to lose in glorious fashion.”

Girl, pick a lane. Do you hate Joe Biden, or do you support him? Aren’t you the exact same woman who said he was too old, too senile, and too inept to be president? The same manic grinning goblin who chanted “Let’s go Brandon” with the rest of the flock? You spent the first half of the campaign railing against the man, but now you feel pity because *checks notes* his own vice president “stole” the election from him?

In case you, too, have been struck by a sudden case of memory loss, that’s not what happened. Joe Biden, realizing that he was, in fact, too old to secure a victory among the exhausted American public, stepped out of the race. He cleared the way for Harris — who he endorsed — to take up the charge, only for America to once again prove that it’s not ready for a female president. It’s a hard pill to swallow, for those of us that support her, but it was never because she “stole” anything. She earned that nomination, fair and square, just not through the usual avenues.

Avenues the Republicans typically scoff at, by the way, but only when it suits their narrative. And, since they have so very little to throw Harris’ way, it’s among the only criticisms they have left, so you can bet they’ll keep banging that drum until the cows come home.

