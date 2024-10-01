‘Be our defense against the wickedness and snares’: Donald Trump is preaching in public again and it’s making me MAGA uncomfortable

Donald Trump is many things. He’s a former president, twice impeached, and a once-successful businessman who’s since tanked nearly every business he’s associated with. He’s a convicted felon, with fresh legal challenges arising near daily to further bog him down. He’s a cheater, a liar, and an adulterer, a smear on our nation’s history, and somehow, through it all, he’s also (theoretically) a Christian.

Many of those who truly adhere to the faith would reject any suggestion that Trump labels himself as such, but there’s no denying Trump’s reliance on his “godly” image. He twines God into his messaging anytime his numbers need a boost, and that foul manipulation of religion works nearly every time. When he signals to the faithful that he is among them, they listen, despite rampant evidence to the contrary, and Trump sees a brief boost in popularity.

That’s most certainly what the presidential candidate is angling for with his latest post to X, which saw the unabashed sinner quote Pope Leo XIII’s 1880s Saint Michael prayer. He shared this text to the social media site on Sept. 29, the day on which many in the Catholic church celebrate the Feast of St. Michael.

Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about… pic.twitter.com/Z3RoeGUslh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2024

Had it come from nearly anyone else, the message — which ditched the former president’s typical all-caps style for a new all-bold text dump — may seem typical, but from Trump, there’s simply no ignoring the sheer hypocrisy. Trump can call himself a Christian all he wants, he can share empty sentiments copied straight from Wikipedia in stark bold letters, and he can act like he understands and respects the religion he touts for political purposes, but it’s not hard to see through the sham.

In broad Christianity, there are many sins looked down upon by the faithful, but easily the most recognizable are the seven deadly sins so often referenced in popular media. These are considered the base of all amoral behavior, and Trump engages in every one of them almostdaily basis. It’s clear as day to anyone willing to see, which makes the greasy, spineless simpleton’s reliance on that false Christian faith all the more infuriating.

Starting off strong with our first sin, pride, it’s already hard to pin down one or two examples. But let’s lean on Trump’s recent spiral over the popularity of Kamala Harris as a clear example. Every time the current vice president elicits praise for something she does — from hard work to the simple act of being attractive — Trump comes blustering in with claims that he works far harder and is, in fact, much hotter than his opponent. A 78-year-old claiming “you have never seen a body so beautiful” is a weird flex, and it has vainglory written all over it.

Next on the list is greed, something so intertwined with the Trump brand as a whole it hardly needs addressing. But between the eye-wateringly expensive, but still faulty, products he peddles — gaudy $100,000 watches, anyone? — and the swathe of businesses he mishandles, it’s been clear for years that there is no end to Donald Trump’s greed.

His lustfulness is just as easy to pin down — look no further than the Stormy Daniels case, if you need proof. This man has cheated on every partner he’s ever had, and every wife he’s ever taken, and he’s done it in the most brazen, disrespectful, disgustingly excessive way imaginable.

Trump’s envy has become the go-to sin for the former president in recent months, following the impressive rise of Harris as his opponent. He’s envious of everything about Harris, from her dedication to the job to her intelligence, looks, experience, and even the people endorsing her, and he’s not even smart enough to be subtle about it.

If ever there were a human personification of gluttony, Trump would fit the bill impeccably. He’s gluttonous in every way, not just the obvious, and he embraces the sin like it’s his only comfort left. He’s gluttonous in his pursuit of power, of wealth, and of beautiful companionship, and he’s ceaselessly, upsettingly gluttonous in his avid consumption of every heart-melting fast food item this overweight nation has on the market.

Which brings us to our final two sins: wrath and sloth. The latter is as obvious as gluttony — Trump is unabashedly lazy and unflinchingly careless, ditching his duties to gorge on McDonald’s and peruse the golf course — and the former is only two steps behind. Trump displays wrath constantly, aimed at anyone and everyone who doesn’t agree with him. He leaned on wrath in the wake of his 2020 loss, inciting an insurrection and gleefully tossing his VP under the bus, and he leans on it daily now, as he works to rewrite narratives and paint his opponents as violent, incapable, and erratic.

Donald Trump is a sinful man wrapped up in deceit, red herrings, and bombastic lies, and every time he claims religion it should be an offense of unmatched proportions to those who embrace the faith. This man spits on the concept of religion, of a power greater than himself, and yet he relies on it to ensure that, when this election is over, he can claim the highest mortal power available to him, and finally lay claim to the messianic pedestal he so desires to occupy.

