‘Fork you’: A bizarre video of Elon Musk’s cutlery etiquette at an exclusive dinner with Trump has the internet talking

As the president’s right-hand man, there’s a lot that Elon Musk could be doing (or undoing), but no one expected that the billionaire would be spending his time… balancing cutlery?

A clip of the DOGE leader doing just that has gone viral on social media, and since Musk attracts attention like a Tesla owner attracts baby mamas, the footage has elicited some hilarious responses. For context, the video was captured while Musk was attending an exclusive function alongside Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Among the guests were White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Shivon Zilis, the director of Musk’s Neuralink company.

K11 | ELON MUSK SPOON BALANCING TRICK GOES VIRAL



A video of the Tesla CEO with girlfriend @shivon Zilis and US President Donald Trump at a dinner is circulating on social media.



In the video, Musk is seen trying to balance cutleries on the tip of his finger as Zilis, a… pic.twitter.com/3p4LpAnSvM — keneci News (@Kenecifeed) March 22, 2025

Seats for the event reportedly went for $1 million, and given the guest list and Musk’s unwarranted ascension to political power, you might think he’d be spending the dinner discussing the president’s policies or trying to justify the increasingly aggressive manoeuvres by DOGE. But no, a billionaire with direct access to the president was instead captured delivering an extremely unamusing party trick; forming an X shape out of cutlery on the tip of his finger.

The clips show Musk showing off the balancing act to Leavitt, who looks unimpressed, while Trump is seen presumably (and uncharacteristically) discussing actually important matters with other guests. Though, who are we kidding, Trump was probably whining about a presidential portrait that hit a little too close to home for his liking. Anyway, it wasn’t long before the internet got wind of Musk’s silverware tomfoolery, and ruthlessly mocked it with the same brevity it takes Musk to ruthlessly fire a government employee.

I was doing this balancing silverware on my finger when I was a

3 year old toddler. #ElonMuskIsAGiantTurd pic.twitter.com/QUCb6id7ld — ʝιм §єα∂єνιℓ ωєανєr ♻️ (@RogueSailor) March 22, 2025

imagine being him tho. Being all secret service thinking you are gonna protect the great political minds of the age and you get stuck looking after Elon Musk making toys out of cutlery. I’d resign https://t.co/YUvvH6cuCX pic.twitter.com/ME4vsoEexq — James (@jamesbrinning) March 22, 2025

“I also did that kind of thing when I was 5,” one user wrote of the billionaire’s childish track, with another adding that Musk “probably thinks this makes him look like an engineer.” Elsewhere, users mockingly wrote that Musk was providing “engineer dinner table entertainment,” or spared a thought for the nearby secret service members who had to sit through such bizarre behavior. “[Imagine] being the secret service thinking you are gonna protect the great political minds of the age and you get stuck looking after Elon Musk making toys out of cutlery,” they wrote.

Balancing some cutlery in an incredibly basic display that high school students wouldn’t even be proud of and holding it up to the room proudly is exactly what Musk does with his businesses: nothing, and brag about it https://t.co/SzOaY1q1u0 — Tiberius (@ecomarxi) March 23, 2025

Others chimed in that Musk’s trick was “incredibly basic display that high school students wouldn’t even be proud of,” or sarcastically questioned “is there no end to Elon’s talents?” Naturally, since he haunts the platform in much the same way that he haunts our collective nightmares, Musk took to X to respond to the fanfare, clarifying that he had “a fork and two spoons balanced on the tip of my finger.” Yeah, it doesn’t exactly take Sherlock Holmes-style sleuthing to figure that one out, Elon!

A fork and two spoons balanced on the tip of my finger — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2025

It’s not the first time footage of the billionaire has prompted a viral firestorm. Though we’d prefer to forget it, Musk did deliver a terrifyingly familiar hand gesture at Trump’s inauguration, but that example of handiwork has far more dangerous implications than an immature cutlery balancing act. At this point, I half-expect Trump to enlist Musk to repaint the portrait he despises, but given the billionaire’s childishness, it would probably be done with crayons.

