Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump host a dinner at Winfield House for Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
Celebrities
News

‘I went in pretty hard’: Donald Trump’s mega defender hated King Charles’ ‘woke ideology,’ might not approve his aspiration to be besties with the monarch

Maybe they can work out their disagreements over a spot of tea and biscuits?
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Nov 12, 2024 04:53 am

Noted Donald Trump defender and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed King Charles “woke” after the pair disagreed on Britain’s colonial past, a new book claims. 

Recommended Videos

Published in the Brexit-inspired book Out, political journalist Tim Shipman details the simmering tensions between Johnson and the then-Prince Charles over their contrasting views on slavery and its ties to the U.K.’s colonial past. According to Shipman, Johnson accused Charles of being captured by a “woke ideology” after the royal admitted he was eager to “acknowledge the evils” of the monarchy’s colonialist history. 

The pair’s conflicting views on Britain and colonialism came to a head when Charles weighed in on the Johnson government’s failed plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, a policy which the Prince reportedly described as “appalling” ahead of his Commonwealth visit to the Rwandan capital of Kigali. Shipman wrote that At the time, Charles was said to be eager “to respond to the widespread fury about colonialism unleashed by the Black Lives Matter campaign, by acknowledging the evils of slavery,”

Photo by Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

This prompted a stern reaction from Johnson, who was supposedly “despair[ed] that even the monarchy had been captured by woke ideology.” As a result, Johnson allegedly told his communications director at the time that he “went in pretty hard” on Charles, pushing back against the Prince’s desire to acknowledge the lingering traces of colonialism and slavery. 

For an idea of Charles’ opinions on this we can see his recent speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. While he didn’t apologize directly for Britain’s past, he acknowledged the issue and stressed the need to “learn from the lessons of the past” and “find the right ways to address it.”

https://twitter.com/ZandiSussex/status/1848204321621479443

It’s not the first time Charles has been subject to scrutiny as the head of a monarchy built by colonialism. Last month, while touring Australia, the King was heckled by a First Nations politician who accused him during a Parliamentary visit of “genocide against our people” during the English settlement of Australia. It remains to be seen how Johnson’s tension with Charles might factor into the monarch’s relationship with Trump.

Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

While the president-elect has been less than complimentary about Charles’ son, Prince Harryvowing to kick him out of the U.S. and criticizing his supposedly preferential treatment by Joe Biden — Trump appears to hold softer views of the King. “Hopefully [Charles] is going to be well because he’s a really good person,” Trump was captured saying in the recent documentary The Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback. 

The same scene from the doco sees Trump call Queen Camilla “fantastic,” and reminisce on Queen Elizabeth as “unbelievable.” Since Johnson has been a longtime supporter of Trump — from defending him about the January 6 insurrection to saying he was “optimistic” about a second Trump presidency — Trump’s seeming affinity for Charles might throw a spanner in the works. Maybe they can all work it out over a spot of tea and biscuits, or in Trump’s case, a large Big Mac combo.    

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.