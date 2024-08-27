Is Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger married?

Politicians are increasingly becoming celebrities in their own right, as the political sphere bleeds into the entertainment sphere to create a strange hybrid territory. That territory is occupied by high-profile political figures like Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and Barack Obama, but an increasing number of lesser-known figures are being invited into the fold. This was only intensified by the Democratic National Convention, which leaned on celebrity cameos and exciting, rock-concert vibes to stir up excitement over the Harris/Walz ticket.

On the final night of the political event, former Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger made an appearance. The longtime Republican was an unexpected addition to the night, but his speech crossed the deepening divide between U.S. political parties to serve a vital reminder. That we may not agree on everything, but we can agree that Donald Trump is a danger to America.

The stirring speech provided Kinzinger with a major boost, particularly among Democratic voters who may not have been familiar with him. As such, they’re now falling into a rabbit hole where the senior political commentator is concerned, examining everything from his politics and career to his home life.

Does Adam Kinzinger have a wife?

46-year-old Kinzinger is, in fact, married, and has been for several years now. He didn’t marry nearly as young as many of his Congressional colleagues, however, which led many to assume he’d be a bachelor for life.

Kinzinger married his wife, Sofia Boza-Holman, in 2020, after several years of dating. The likely met through mutual colleagues, given their dual political professions, and Instagram posts show that their relationship stretches back to at least 2018. Boza-Holman, a communications specialist, has been intertwined with various political endeavors for nearly a decade and a half, working for figures like former House Speaker John Boehner and Mike Pence, and even working for Donald Trump for several years.

Back in 2016, Boza-Holman was involved with the Republican National Committee, before pivoting to become a regional communications director for the Trump White House. From there she worked for Mike Pence for several years, before shifting to a role in the Department of Homeland Security, where she served as deputy assistant secretary of media affairs. Following that position, her work life became less public, and its unclear how she’s been spending her time since.

Kinzinger and Boza-Holman are still happily married, after tying the knot in a February 2020 ceremony located in Antigua, Guatemala. Soon after, they were forced to isolate, freshly post-nuptial, as the COVID-19 pandemic sunk its teeth in. Thankfully their marriage survived the test, and they seem to be going strong four years into the marriage.

