Latest Political Tea: Donald Trump’s crush on Prince William gives everyone the ick as Mangione mania sweeps the globe

The holiday season is inching ever closer and MAGA politicians are dead set on giving Americans heartburn for Christmas.

They don’t seem to have gotten the message that the season is meant to be joyful as they spew their usual hate-filled diatribe — but hey, it’s just how their lord and savior Donald Trump would want it. He’s leading the charge by actively belittling other leaders of the free world and, as usual, his base is singing his praises for it. When it comes to the British monarchy, though, he’s got nothing but good things to say. That’s more than moviegoers can claim about Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice, but it has less to do with the movie itself and more to do with the absolute exhaustion Trump detractors feel at the moment.

It’s not all doom and gloom as the winter months sweep in, however. The universe has seen fit to deliver the poor and sickly with some cheer this year in the form of a vigilante good looking enough to rival any Batman star, but with the moral compass of Steve Rogers. Luigi Magione’s name is merrily bouncing around American households this week as working-class folks tired of getting shafted by their health insurance companies feel the spark of revolution. Meanwhile, the mega-wealthy are drawing their blinds in the hopes that this Ghost of Christmas Future gives them a hard pass.

Except, of course, the bombastic belligerent blond known as Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia Senator has her big mouth — and her blind devotion to Daddy Trump — to thank for her position and she’s willing to keep tooting the mouth-horn if it means keeping it — even if that requires passing on fake news to her braindead fans.

Donald Trump can’t stop ⏤ nay, won’t stop ⏤ telling the world about his crush on Prince William

Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images

Don’t tell Melania Elon, but it looks like Donny has a new crush. Trump met with none other than Prince William for a 40-minute meeting in Paris this week, and while we don’t know exactly what they spent that time talking about, by the sounds of it, the loved-up president-elect did nothing but tell the prince how attractive he looked.

“He’s a good-looking guy. He looked really, very handsome,” Trump told The New York Post when reflecting on how his meeting with the future king of England went. “Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that.”

A pro at putting on a polite smile even in the midst of unwanted company, Prince William appeared in good spirits with Trump, but something tells us he was privately wishing he could run and dive into the Seine by the 47th time Donny told him how alluring he found his beard. For JD Vance, on the other hand, that would probably be a dream come true.

‘These parasites had it coming’: Steamy supposed UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione becomes an overnight sensation

Screengrabs via NYC Police Department/@PepMangione/X

For over a week now, America has been following the case of Luigi Mangione, the lead suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, closer than Swifties follow TayTay’s social media posts. The alleged killer captured the attention of the nation with his brazen deed and dashing good looks, and his apparent motivation for the attack — which blasted CEOs like Thompson as “parasites” and claimed they “had it coming” — is starting to serve as a rallying cry, along with the blistering words etched into bullet casings found at the scene: “Deny, defend, depose.”

We’re learning more about Mangione by the hour, and several factors — including the chronic pain that nearly debilitated him for several years — are enticing sofa sleuths to weigh in on the issue. Who could have guessed that eyebrows could be the difference between a guilty verdict and walking free?

Marjorie Taylor Greene is braying for Jay-Z and Diddy’s blood and praying for the death penalty

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

When the shocking child abuse allegations about Jay-Z came out, drawing him into the Diddy-pocalypse that’s sending shockwaves through the music industry right now, the whole world was asking only one question: “OK, but what does Marjorie Taylor Greene think about this?”

Never one to stay quiet when she can instead screech out the most incendiary take possible, Marj of course had to give her response to the disturbing allegations against Sean Combs and Shawn Carter— and, wouldn’t you know it, she’s immediately demanding their deaths.

“As far as P Diddy and now Jay-Z being accused of raping children, I personally believe pedophiles should receive the death penalty if found guilty,” she declared on X, presumably already sharpening her scythe and picking up her medieval executioner’s robe from the dry cleaners. What can we say? Some things ⏤ and people ⏤ never change.

