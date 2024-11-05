‘Mamma Mia’ mainstay Christine Baranski is actual grandmother goals as she drives Poles to the polls

When she’s not belting out ABBA tunes in Mamma Mia!, pulling off 1880s-style garb in The Gilded Age, or just being a general icon, Christine Baranski is busy getting people out to vote.

The actress and bonafide legend is seen in a recent Democratic campaign video urging voters in Michigan to vote for presidential candidate Kamala Harris, as part of a last-minute push to oust her opponent, Donald Trump, once and for all. “The stakes could not be higher,” Baranski says in the video, “I have two daughters [and] four grandsons, I’m doing this for their future.” I think I speak for everyone when I say how jealous I am of anyone who can call Christine Baranski their grandmother.

The Good Wife star said she was in Michigan to speak particularly to Polish voters — since she is a Polish-American herself — and described her campaigning as an effort to “bring Poles to the polls.” Targeting this specific demographic is a smart move (duh, it’s Christine Baranski), since Michigan has one of the highest concentrations of Polish-Americans of any U.S. state, only behind New York and Illinois.

Christine Baranski is taking time away from her busy schedule to talk to voters in Michigan about the importance of this election. Join her in the final push—let’s get it done and keep Michigan blue! 💙 pic.twitter.com/qZkBGunlBk — Michigan Democrats (@MichiganDems) November 3, 2024

Later in the video, Baranski reflected on her experience while speaking to young people at a college campus in Ann Arbor. She described the attendees who listened to her talk as “open, beautiful, and excited about the election,” adding that she thinks it will be “women and young people who will really deliver this election for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. It’s not the first time Harris has had the world-renowned actress in tow on the campaign trail.

Last month, Baranski was spotted door-knocking in support of the Democratic ticket in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and later spoke in the city about the threat Trump poses to increasing tensions in Eastern Europe. Despite her more recent campaigning for Harris, Baranski has been critical of the Democratic Party in the past, having joined fellow stars Cynthia Nixon, Mark Ruffalo and Illana Glazer in calling on then-president Joe Biden to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Elsewhere, on the other side of the political aisle, Baranski has been vocal about her opposition to Trump in recent years. In 2018, the actress said she was suffering from “Trump fatigue,” and noted the parallels between his presidency and the second season of her TV show, The Good Fight. Baranski is not the only Hollywood legend to take to the streets in support of the Harris campaign.

In September, the one and only Jane Fonda was likewise seen door-knocking and campaigning in Ann Arbor. Fonda and Baranski might hold enough star power to convince even the most stubborn voters, but Harris’ cohort of celebrity endorsements is about as long as Fonda’s credits list. The iconic pair join the likes of Mark Ruffallo, Mark Hamill, Olivia Rodrigo, Madonna and Beyonce in throwing their support behind the vice president in recent months.

In other Baranski news, the actress provided a promising update around a potential Mamma Mia! threequel, saying earlier this year, saying she has been given “the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen” and that she hopes to be “on some fabulous Greek or Croatian island” soon enough. Heck, if Harris wins, I think all of us should take a celebratory trip to a faraway island with ABBA songs put firmly on repeat. Here’s hoping Harris is the winner who takes it all.

