Marjorie Taylor Green gets torn to shreds for urging the world to rejoice during a brief rest from spewing hatred

The inner monologue of Marjorie Taylor Greene must be a fascinating – if almost certainly horrifying – thing. On one hand, she repeatedly states her love of god, family, and country, but at the drop of a dime she’ll blast everything and everyone from the homeless and drug addicted to the transgender community without a care in the word.

Having made more of a name for herself by virtue of her inane social media ramblings as opposed to whatever she does in politics, The Notorious M.T.G. has opened herself up to a barrage of criticism after weaponizing the good book in an effort to urge people to say their differences to one side and rejoice as one. Unless of course they’re not Christian, which is another matter entirely.

Suffice to say, it didn’t take but a hot minute for people of all races, creeds, and colors to do exactly what she’d asked and band together, except the common thread was Taylor Greene being trashed left, right, and center.

We will rejoice when you’re in jail unable to tweet or force us to hear your lies. — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) April 9, 2023

I am a Jewish atheist and I am more Christian than you and your GOP brethren. — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@RonWaxman) April 9, 2023

Exactly, it will be back to hate, deception, lies, tomorrow at 9 am — JoeyBonanno (@RealJoeBonanno) April 9, 2023

It hasn’t been a great weekend for Donald Trump’s biggest fangirl, after she made the assumption that beer has a gender and switched to Coors after Bud Light dared infuriate Kid Rock so much that he took an assault rifle to a create of the cold stuff. Ironically, the brand has a long and storied history of supporting the LGBTQ+ cause, so it just made her look like an idiot.

The day is still young, too, and we’d be surprised if there wasn’t more nonsense to come.