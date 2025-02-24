Marjorie Taylor Greene says the New York Post ‘attacking and smearing’ her is a ‘badge of honor’

“Honor” isn’t really a word that fits into the vocabulary of someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene, a woman whose experience with politics is often viewed as anything but ethical.

Yet somehow it’s the word she’s currently slinging around as she gloats about being subject to criticism over her controversial policy points. The Georgia Republican is celebrating her extremely free schedule with another tweet-fest over on X, where she’s patting herself on the back for a strange achievement. It seems Greene is more than happy that her reputation precedes her — but that reputation is anything but respectable.

Greene is increasingly known, across the globe, as a Trump lackey without an original thought in her blonde head. She lacks individuality, her morals died alongside the melanin in her hair years ago, and she’s well-earned her reputation as one of the most unhinged figures in American politics. Where else would the woman known for her theories on Jewish space lasers and Democrat weather devices land, but in Donald Trump’s outer circle?

She’s also landed on the blacklist of nearly everyone else on the planet, including, apparently, the New York Post. The conservative daily tabloid published an article titled “GOP rebels defeated as House passes $61B in Ukraine aid” nearly a year ago, in April of 2024, and Greene sees the negative coverage as “a badge of honor.”

In the story, snippets of which are shared via the front page clip included in Greene’s tweet, the New York Post rails against “Moscow Marjorie” and her fellow “GOP rebels” for attempting to block necessary funding from going to Ukraine. It even provides the representative with her own Soviet ushanka, for good measure.

Badge of honor! https://t.co/cAIniZx7qj — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2025

In her first post, blasted to X on Feb. 23, Greene preened over the negative coverage, gloating that, “The NY Post labeled me this way for fighting to stop more of YOUR money from being sent to Ukraine and then made fun of me when YOUR $61 BILLION was sent to the Dictator Zelensky.”

Calling Zelensky a dictator when she personally helped boost into the Oval Office a president the nation has increasingly referred to as a dictator is an unexpected decision from the Georgia representative, but it fits the dishonest Republican narrative of the moment, so she’s sticking with it.

What Greene calls a “badge of honor,” most of us would call a national embarrassment, and it’s clear many commenters agree on that point. The top comment on Greene’s post currently notes that a regular person “definitely wouldn’t be proud of being a Russian asset,” and informs poor Marge that she’s “quickly eclipsing Boebert as the dumbest woman on the planet.”

I definitely wouldn't be proud of being a Russian asset.



You're quickly eclipsing Boebert as the dumbest woman on the planet. — Mike (@MikeRunsMiles) February 24, 2025

Other feedback is similarly scathing. While there is scattered support to be found in the comments beneath Greene’s first post, comments noting that “Putin pays Marge well” are far more prevalent.

We all have different priorities, and what we consider to be a “badge of honor” is clearly one place where Greene and I are at odds. She considers it an honor to lick Trump’s boots and ignore her allies, and I consider that to be abhorrent and morally bankrupt, much like the woman herself. Guess we’ll have to agree to disagree.