Marjorie Taylor Greene’s DOGE committee is investigating fraudulent payments. Should Trump, Gaetz, and Santos be concerned? 

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s DOGE Committee is gearing up to investigate all the alleged waste and government inefficiency apparently hiding under the couch cushions of Washington.

Recommended Videos

What’s on the docket for DOGE? Dead people getting checks, criminal masterminds scamming Uncle Sam, and, presumably, some vague notion of saving taxpayers trillions of dollars. Yes, TRILLIONS.

This Wednesday at 10 AM, my brand-new @DOGECommittee will be investigating fraudulent and improper payments made by federal agencies.



This isn’t a partisan issue.



If we can eliminate these improper payments, we can save the American people TRILLIONS of dollars. pic.twitter.com/85Rdb1ioAJ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 10, 2025

When Marjorie makes a promise, she doesn’t mess around with reasonable numbers — she goes big or goes home. While this sounds like a noble quest to root out corruption, the DOGE Committee has already been wreaking havoc. The president has handed DOGE the keys to citizens’ very private and sensitive data. Naturally, this has led to bipartisan backlash, legal challenges, and, frankly, a lot of confused faces in Congress. Courts are already asking, “Uh, is this even legal?”

Regardless, if this committee is even serious about cleaning house, there’s a whole lot of fraud within Greene’s own orbit that could use a little attention. For starters, is DOGE going to look into Trump’s infamous hush money payments? You know, the ones he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet before the 2016 election? Federal prosecutors argued that the payments were intended to influence the outcome of the 2016 election by suppressing damaging information. Since the payments were made to benefit Trump’s campaign, they constituted unreported and excessive campaign contributions, violating federal election laws.

Then there’s Matt Gaetz. The House Ethics Committee has already found substantial evidence that Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old. If DOGE is serious about rooting out fraud, maybe it could start by asking why Gaetz used taxpayer money to secure a passport for a woman he was romantically involved with. Or why he made multiple payments to women with notes like “Love you,” “Being my friend,” and, “Being awesome.” Greene and Gaetz may be besties, but if she’s really committed to this whole “anti-fraud” thing, she might have to throw him under the bus.

We also shouldn’t forget about her other bestie, George Santos. The guy lied about everything — his education, his work history, his religion, his ethnicity, his net worth, and probably even his favorite color. He created an entire fictional character and got elected to Congress playing the lead role. Santos was indicted on 23 federal charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds. He also allegedly used campaign money for personal expenses, like designer clothes and Botox appointments. If Greene’s DOGE Committee wants to tackle fraudulent payments, it doesn’t have to look far.

Greene’s DOGE Committee could do some good if it focused on actual fraud and waste in government spending. But let’s not pretend this is about accountability or efficiency. It’s about Greene and Musk flexing their power, Trump settling scores, and a bunch of self-proclaimed “populists” pretending to care about the American taxpayer. For all the talk about draining the swamp, the GOP seems pretty comfortable wallowing in it.







We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy